Alien's First Facehugger Design Was Originally Bigger And Grosser

It turns out that the already frightening Facehugger xenomorph from the director Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror classic "Alien" was actually scaled back a bit from its original design by artist H.R. Giger.

In a TikTok post by Alien_Theory, Giger describes in a video interview his earlier iterations of the Facehugger, which was based on a description of the creature sent to him by "Alien" co-writer Dan O'Bannon. "The Facehugger — that was the first thing I did for Dan O'Bannon when he sent me, I think, about $1,000 to do some paintings for 'Alien,'" the Swiss artist recalled in the video. "He's gave me some explanations and drawings. He said that he's jumping out of a big egg ... I though that must be quite a big monster, so I did an enormous Facehugger."

The TikTok post then displays one of Geiger's paintings of the Stage 1 Xenomorph, and it's a lot larger than the final version. Instead of hugging the victim's face with its tentacles, the mid-section of the creature, if lying down, could cover the person's entire chest. The Facehugger's head and face is also notably visible, and the painting shows what appears to be its nose or tongue down the throat of the victim. The video then transitions to a second painting that is much more graphic and disgusting, as Giger depicts an organ on the Xenomorph that implants the Chestburster instead.