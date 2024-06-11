The Biggest Plot Holes In The Alien Franchise

With its somber, atmospheric settings, stellar acting, and the beautifully rendered yet horrifically disturbed biomechanical designs of H.R. Giger, "Alien" is one of the best science fiction horror films ever produced. And while every film in the franchise is not a winner, the rich worldbuilding they offer when taken as a whole pairs perfectly with the franchise's bleak view of a future where corporate and military interests are at odds with human compassion and connection. But like most good science fiction, the "Alien" saga tends to work best when you don't look too closely at the finer plot points — because therein lie some pretty big holes.

The longer a franchise goes on, the bigger the overarching story becomes. So it should come as no surprise that with nine films, a web series, a handful of video games, and an upcoming "Alien" television series, the xenomorph universe has its share of plot holes. While "Prometheus" tends to get dunked on the most for its plot holes, the rest of the franchise is hardly innocent, containing everything from forgotten plot points to glaring continuity errors. Grab your flamethrower as we take on some of the most egregious plot holes in the "Alien" franchise.