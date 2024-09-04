Gambit's Secret Super Powers: 5 Things You Never Knew The Marvel Mutant Could Do

2024: "Remember it" as the year of Gambit, who stole fans' hearts by way of one of the best quotes in "X-Men '97" before finally being brought to life by Channing Tatum thanks to his role in "Deadpool & Wolverine." But even with both these highly talked-about turnouts for the character, just how much have casual fans seen of the ragin' Cajun's mutant abilities, and how much more is he capable of doing? While his threat to "start dealing" might be enough to put the fear in some folks, there's more up Remy LaBeau's sleeve than just explosive playing cards. In fact, if Gambit does ever return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (as a deleted scene suggests is possible), we may even get to see some of his other talents.

Gambit has no trouble making his signature weapon turn purple and go boom, but the X-Man in a trench coat has achieved other incredible feats since his Marvel Comics debut in 1990. Pushed to his limits, Remy has played with time and space as well as exhibited a superhuman level of charm that's won over more than just Rogue. With that in mind, let's shuffle the deck and break down just what kind of forces the super-powered poker player can dish out and why it makes him one of the most underestimated mutants in the Marvel Universe.