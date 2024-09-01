Why Do People Hate The Big Bang Theory? The 5 Weirdest Reasons, Explained

Just because "The Big Bang Theory" was incredibly popular during its run — which spanned 12 seasons and years — doesn't mean everyone loved it. In fact, a lot of people really hated it. Why?

Before we answer that question, it's not an overstatement to say that people have strong feelings about "The Big Bang Theory," and a lot of them are really negative. Go to YouTube and pop "Big Bang Theory bad" into the search bar and you'll get a ton of results, and throughout the years, people have wondered what it is about this hit sitcom that makes people so mad. Simon Helberg, who played Howard Wolowitz on the series from beginning to end, even said that people regularly told him that they hated the show, including one guy who insisted that the star owed him in real life. "So, a guy comes up and goes, 'I can't stand it, but my roommate loves it so it's on in the background and anyway I read about your negotiations. Wanna buy me a cup of coffee?'" Helberg told his former co-star Mayim Bialik during a 2022 episode of her podcast. "And I was like 'Yeah, you had me at you hate my show. Would you like a bagel to go with that?'"

So let's dive in. Why do people hate "The Big Bang Theory?" Here are a handful of theories to consider.