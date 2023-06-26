The Big Bang Theory Cast Was In The Dark About Max's Newly Announced Spin-Off Series
In spring 2023, it was announced during a Warner Bros. Discovery press day that a brand new spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" was being developed by Chuck Lorre for the rebranded streaming service, Max. At the time of the announcement, no plotline was revealed. However, one thing can be assumed: the original cast of "The Big Bang Theory" won't be heavily involved. And it appears they didn't know much — if anything at all — about the spin-off and its existence.
Mayim Bialik shared with E! News that she and her "The Big Bang Theory" co-stars were just as surprised as the rest of the world over the spin-off news. She said, "We're all still pretty close, and so there was a lot of texts going on. I asked my agent, he was like, 'I don't know,' so I guess no one knows at this point, but I can't wait to find out."
Though Bialik's children asked if the spin-off is about her character, Amy Farrah Fowler, she explained, "I think they'd probably have to ask me first before they release a press release, but I don't know."
Mayim Bialik is open to appearing in the new spin-off
Development for the new "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off may have launched without the knowledge of the original cast, but Mayim Bialik has no hard feelings. In fact, she told E! News that she'd welcome the opportunity of a guest appearance. This is something she already did on the show's first spin-off "Young Sheldon," which features Bialik reprising her role of Amy Farrah Fowler via voiceover in Season 4. She told the outlet, "I'll do anything really, related to anything like that."
Following Warner Bros. Discovery's announcement, speculation began regarding what the "Big Bang Theory" spin-off could be about. A number of fans agreed that a "Young Sheldon"-esque series showcasing the childhood of Amy might not be very humorous given her strict upbringing. However, they proposed another Amy-centric storyline. On Reddit, u/Historical_Speech_88 suggested, "I think a show about their kids would be fun." U/tyssef1 elaborated on the idea: "...Sheldon and Amy somehow gave birth to a kid that was nowhere near as booksmart as them and Sheldon constantly freaks out."