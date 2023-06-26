The Big Bang Theory Cast Was In The Dark About Max's Newly Announced Spin-Off Series

In spring 2023, it was announced during a Warner Bros. Discovery press day that a brand new spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" was being developed by Chuck Lorre for the rebranded streaming service, Max. At the time of the announcement, no plotline was revealed. However, one thing can be assumed: the original cast of "The Big Bang Theory" won't be heavily involved. And it appears they didn't know much — if anything at all — about the spin-off and its existence.

Mayim Bialik shared with E! News that she and her "The Big Bang Theory" co-stars were just as surprised as the rest of the world over the spin-off news. She said, "We're all still pretty close, and so there was a lot of texts going on. I asked my agent, he was like, 'I don't know,' so I guess no one knows at this point, but I can't wait to find out."

Though Bialik's children asked if the spin-off is about her character, Amy Farrah Fowler, she explained, "I think they'd probably have to ask me first before they release a press release, but I don't know."