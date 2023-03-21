The Big Bang Theory's Biggest Problem Is One That Most People Completely Overlook

There are lots of issues with "The Big Bang Theory" that, frankly, feel pretty obvious. There's the fact that it depicts nerds as some sort of freakish "other" when, realistically, most people like superhero movies now. There's the fact that pretty much every one of the actors is terrible at eating on screen. There's the laugh track and the awkward pauses that come with it. There's the casual racism, the "adorkable misogyny," the fatphobia, and other aspects from sitcoms of its era that haven't aged well in recent years (though those things certainly aren't unique to "TBBT").

There's another problem, though, and it's probably the biggest one: "The Big Bang Theory" treats women like absolute crap.

"But wait!" we hear you saying. "Just a minute here! The ladies of 'The Big Bang Theory' are way cool and strong and hashtag girl bosses! They're vital to the show and just as important as the men!" Nice try, but no dice — that's exactly what the show wants you to think. Starting off with street-smart, book-dumb Penny (Kaley Cuoco), who doesn't have a last name until she gets married, the issues start to become clear — such as how the show pretends that, in her own way, Penny is just as smart as the boys, while also repeatedly indicating that she isn't. Adding in Amy Farrah-Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) was a nice attempt to level the playing field, but did it work? No, it did not, and here's why.