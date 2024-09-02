Lord Of The Rings: Is This Middle-Earth's Golden Age - Or Its Apocalypse?

I'm a big fan of looking at a question from multiple angles. That said, before I get into the nitty-gritty details and try to answer the premise, I want to acknowledge something. While there are lots of fun projects to look forward to, there's no doubt the Middle-earth IP is being milked for all it's worth. Every single one of the things listed above has profitability at the core of its genesis.

Nowhere has this been more directly acknowledged than when Warner Bros.' CEO David Zaslav directly stated (via TheWrap), "For us, the challenge is that our content, our great IP — 'Harry Potter,' DC, 'Lord of the Rings' — that content has been underused." With so many projects in the works, hearing that one of the key forces behind Middle-earth media creation believes the IP is "underused" means we should be gearing up for every kind of adaptation, movie, show, game, and form of merchandise possible in the coming years.

For the record, I don't like this. I don't like when commercialism drives creativity. It's a common criticism, and one that will never stop being an issue. Elijah Wood brought this up when he commented on Warner Bros.' new Middle-earth movies, telling GQ, "Obviously at the core of that, is a desire to make a lot of money. It's not that a bunch of executives are like, 'Let's make really awesome art.'" That said, Woods clarified that great art can come from commerce, as long as the motivating factor is reverence for the source material — in this case, Tolkien's world.

This tension between commercialism and art is why purists form their opinions and want their favorite stories to remain unsullied by the corrupting influence of corporate greed. It's a valid opinion, and one that I partially subscribe to. That said, I haven't called myself a "purist" in years specifically because, when taken too far, that attitude can spoil the entire experience, not just with adaptations but with the fandom as a whole. Besides, I have a counterpoint to consider.