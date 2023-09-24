Magic: The Gathering Reimagined These Iconic Lord Of The Rings Characters

As the twenty-year anniversaries of Peter Jackson's iconic "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy have played out in recent years, Middle-earth adaptations have become popular and prolific once again. Amazon Studios' "The Rings of Power" series is in full swing, and Warner Bros. is developing the first-ever Tolkien anime, "The War of the Rohirrim." LEGO released an epic Rivendell set not long ago, too, and a "Gollum" game recently made headlines, although admittedly for all the wrong reasons.

In the midst of this free-for-all, the popular card game label Magic: the Gathering released its own adaptation of Middle-earth in the form of its "The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth" set. One card, in particular, quickly attracted global attention when the one-of-a-kind One Ring card was purchased by multiplatinum recording artist Post Malone for a cool $2 million.

Not to be overshadowed by the blockbuster card-collecting acquisition, despite its much lower price point, the rest of the Tales of Middle-earth set remains a beautiful addition to the MTG library. It's loaded with exquisite drawings and interesting iterations, many of which deviate from the look of the characters in both Jackson's films and Tolkien's writings. While adaptations are always artistic in nature, the degree of change incorporated into each piece is always fun to investigate. So, without further ado, let's explore how MTG reimagined some of Middle-earth's most iconic "Lord of the Rings" characters.