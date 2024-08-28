The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Review - More Rings, More Power, But Does It Rule Them All?

All of the ingredients that made "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 1 are still here the second time around, often in greater quantities and more intensely expressed. There's the richness of the costumes, the breadth of the world, the action sequences that are both surprising and satisfying, and of course the characters who managed to compel us in those early episodes. But the pitfalls of that season are here too, and they're arguably harder to ignore.

The good news is that, as the show expands and the stakes rise, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are able to conjure up an image of Middle-earth truly on the brink of some kind of awful catastrophe. When the various storylines work, and especially when they work to complement one another, they express this sense that everything is urgent — that so many pieces have to fall into place to save the world that it seems impossible, but these characters are going to keep trying anyway.

It's an exhilarating storytelling style, but unfortunately it only works part of the time. Just like last season, there's an unevenness to the plotting and pacing of "The Rings of Power" Season 2 that acts as a liability, and it's dialed up by the added intensity of the story. In one scene, you might have characters who are talking about a secret weapon that could make or break the entire world and everyone in it, and in the next you might have a ragtag band of people trying to make it across a landscape. Sometimes those two things match up well, and other times the second story falls flat, making you yearn to go back to the first scene and all those big implications. Court intrigue in one city might only be half as interesting as the schemes of another, and the creature work in the first sequence might feel more like a distraction than actual story. The idea here, of course, is to create a world in which both big and small stories matter, a world much like J.R.R. Tolkien's own writing of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. In the end, though, the show feels stretched too thin despite its big budget and long runtime, and you can't help but feel that some of these stories would be better left curtailed.

Still, if you've bought into the kind of fantasy experience this show is selling, there's a lot to like in the second season, from a great Morfydd Clark performance to some wonderful monsters and an overarching mythology that, when it's firing, really is gripping. "The Rings of Power" might never be as magical as the writing that inspired it, but it's still trying to be, and sometimes that's what matters most.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2 premieres on August 29 on Prime Video.