The 5 Most Underrated Episodes Of Young Sheldon Ranked

Although it's a spin-off of the long-running sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" has succeeded in carving out a path for itself separate from its predecessor. It maintains its connection to the original series thanks to Jim Parsons, who contributes some narration to the events of Sheldon's childhood, while Iain Armitage portrays the young genius. But one of the biggest differences between the two shows is that "Young Sheldon" allows viewers to get to know the other members of the Cooper family and delve deeper into their lives. In doing so, the show is able to tackle more emotional storylines, though some are more overt than others.

There's no shortage of drama on "Young Sheldon," and each season builds up to one or more climactic episodes, such as the tornado in the shocking Season 6 finale, which is ranked among the best "Young Sheldon" episodes on IMDb. Other episodes have less of a flair for the dramatic, but are by no means any less meaningful or significant. For example, a sweet but fleeting moment between siblings Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Missy (Raegan Revord) in Season 1 might not seem like much, but it sets up one of the most important relationships in the show. There are plenty other scenes like this that are overshadowed by bigger events and Sheldon's many academic achievements. But it's important not to overlook the importance of some of the more subtle scenes, too, so keep reading to discover the five most underrated episodes of "Young Sheldon."