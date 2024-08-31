The 5 Most Underrated Episodes Of Young Sheldon Ranked
Although it's a spin-off of the long-running sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" has succeeded in carving out a path for itself separate from its predecessor. It maintains its connection to the original series thanks to Jim Parsons, who contributes some narration to the events of Sheldon's childhood, while Iain Armitage portrays the young genius. But one of the biggest differences between the two shows is that "Young Sheldon" allows viewers to get to know the other members of the Cooper family and delve deeper into their lives. In doing so, the show is able to tackle more emotional storylines, though some are more overt than others.
There's no shortage of drama on "Young Sheldon," and each season builds up to one or more climactic episodes, such as the tornado in the shocking Season 6 finale, which is ranked among the best "Young Sheldon" episodes on IMDb. Other episodes have less of a flair for the dramatic, but are by no means any less meaningful or significant. For example, a sweet but fleeting moment between siblings Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Missy (Raegan Revord) in Season 1 might not seem like much, but it sets up one of the most important relationships in the show. There are plenty other scenes like this that are overshadowed by bigger events and Sheldon's many academic achievements. But it's important not to overlook the importance of some of the more subtle scenes, too, so keep reading to discover the five most underrated episodes of "Young Sheldon."
5. A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles (Season 5, Episode 14)
Having completed high school in just two years, Sheldon continues his educational journey at East Texas Tech. But it is while he's there completing his undergraduate degree that some "Young Sheldon" viewers lost interest in the show. Some found that the character had become a bit grating and they weren't fully invested in the day-to-day of his life at college. Whether you do or don't agree that the appeal of Iain Armitage's character faltered a little between Seasons 5 and 6, it's hard to say that he had no exciting college storylines. The three-way argument between Sheldon, Dr. Sturgis, and Dr. Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr.) in "A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles" is a perfect example — and the episode features a cameo from "The Book of Boba Fett" star Ming-Na Wen to boot.
Both the university professors complain to President Hagemeyer (Wendie Malick) about the other, while Sheldon moans to her that his ideas are not being taken seriously by his teachers. Fed up with their constant bickering, Hagemeyer brings fellow scientist, Dr. Carole Lee (Wen), to mediate their dispute. Although it's ranked as one of the worst "Young Sheldon" episodes on IMBb, Dr. Lee's interactions with Sheldon make this a pretty entertaining episode. Unlike most people in Sheldon's life, Dr. Lee is able to spar with the young genius on a mental level. She even outsmarts him by setting a "Home Alone" style booby-trap on her computer. This episode demonstrates that as smart as Sheldon is, he's still got a lot to learn.
4. A Resident Advisor and the Word 'Sketchy' (Season 6, Episode 5)
Season 6 is the worst season of "Young Sheldon," according to Rotten Tomatoes, but that doesn't mean there aren't episodes worth watching. Episode 5, "A Resident Advisor and the Word 'Sketchy,'" is a hidden gem that viewers shouldn't miss out on, especially for its significance in moving the story forward. For Sheldon, that means getting invested in college life, at least in his own way. After spending the night in his dorm, he complains to President Hagemeyer about the chaos that goes on there on a nightly basis. To get him to shut up, she appoints him to be the dorm's new resident advisor. But, of course, Sheldon lets the power go straight to his head and hilarity ensues as the other students retaliate against him.
Elsewhere, Meemaw (Annie Potts) takes a big step in her relationship with Dale (Craig T. Nelson) as she invites him to invest in her illegal gambling room. However, the most important scenes in the episode are the ones between Mary (Zoe Perry) and George (Lance Barber). After weeks of friction, the pair seem to rekindle their romance. In fact, Mary believes their relationship is so solid that it would be the perfect time to have another child. However, George quickly shuts down the idea as he sees this as Mary looking for a quick solution to her problems, namely being rejected from the church. This leads to another huge fight between the couple, which pushes George even further into the arms of his neighbor Brenda Sparks (Melissa Peterman), a storyline which comes to a head later in the season.
3. An Ugly Car, an Affair and Some Kicka** Football (Season 6, Episode 6)
Another underrated episode from Season 6 is "An Ugly Car, an Affair and Some Kicka** Football." Emily Osment gets the chance to shine as Georgie's baby momma Mandy McAllister in this episode. Having fallen out with her parents over her baby news, Mandy moves in with Connie. The women quickly form a close bond, but this leads Connie to reveal her illegal business, which Georgie is also involved in.
Instead of calling them out for doing something wrong, Mandy is immediately supportive of their business endeavor, especially when she learns how much money Georgie makes and how this will benefit their child. "My kid's going to private school," she shouts excitedly as she takes it all in.
"Young Sheldon" fans have a bit of a love-hate relationship with Mandy, but this episode helps establish her as a member of the Cooper family. This is a pretty significant moment, as there are finally no more secrets between Georgie and Mandy. Although they're not in a romantic relationship just then, the pair have finally let down all their walls and can properly be themselves with each other, which lets them grow closer and rekindle their romance later in the series.
2. Gluons, Guacamole and the Color Purple (Season 1, Episode 19)
Sheldon's close relationship with his grandmother is one of the "Young Sheldon" plotlines that is well established in "The Big Bang Theory." Adult Sheldon regularly regales his friends with stories about his sweet Meemaw and how she would affectionately call him Moonpie. Viewers get to see glimpses of their bond in Season 1, especially when Connie comforts her grandkids after George's heart attack in Episode 3. But it's Episode 19, "Gluons, Guacamole and the Color Purple," which showcases their close relationship. In this episode, Meemaw takes it upon herself to drive Sheldon to East Texas Tech so that he can audit Dr. Sturgis' class. It is their weekly car rides, where Sheldon talks about his hopes and dreams, which allows viewers to understand their bond.
And speaking of bonds, this episode is also integral to establishing the softer side of Georgie and Missy's relationship. The two siblings often bicker, but as Sheldon demands a lot of attention, they often find themselves shoved to the sidelines together. So when Missy needs help with her grammar homework, there is only Georgie around to ask for help. It takes some time, but they eventually figure it out together and this leads to a very sweet, understated moment between them where Missy slides her test, which she got 100% on, under Georgie's door and he pins it on his wall. This connection lays the groundwork for their future relationship as the pair maintain a close bond and often turn to each other for support.
1. A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby (Season 7, Episode 9)
The strong bonds within the Cooper family is the heart of "Young Sheldon" from the very beginning. The show reminds viewers of this constantly, but another episode that showcases the relationship between George Cooper and his family particularly well is Season 7's "A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby."
After co-authoring a scientific paper for a prestigious journal, Sheldon finds himself fielding offers from a number of impressive graduate programs, including Stanford and MIT, as well as his alma mater, East Texas Tech. Overwhelmed by the enormity of this decision and scared about moving away from home, Sheldon leans toward staying in Texas, but it's his dad, who has taken meetings with all the school's recruitment reps, who tells him he needs to go to "a major league" school because he's outgrown East Texas Tech.
George promises to support him in whatever decision he makes, which turns out to be MIT. The father and son even travel to Boston, but upon realizing how cold it gets there, they decide that Caltech might be a better fit for Sheldon after all. This is an incredibly sweet moment between the pair — proving once and for all George was not the man Sheldon described him to be in "The Big Bang Theory" — but it's overshadowed by the other major events in Season 7, including George's death, which is one of the saddest episodes of "Young Sheldon."