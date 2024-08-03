Young Sheldon's Best & Worst Seasons, According To Rotten Tomatoes
"The Big Bang Theory" prequel, "Young Sheldon," ended on a high note. According to IMDB, the sitcom's top three highest-rated individual episodes all come from the seventh and final season, which arguably had the highest stakes because it led to the tragic death of George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber), which the show had been building up to since day one. Season 7 also marks the start of a new chapter for Sheldon (Iain Armitage) as he jets off to California, and for the Cooper family back in Medford as they adjust to life without George.
However, despite having such high-rated episodes, there's another season that tops it overall. According to the Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, Season 2 is the best "Young Sheldon" has to offer. The season scores a high 88% compared to the 75% Season 6 claims as the lowest ranked of the show.
While all seven seasons of "Young Sheldon" boasted healthy viewing numbers, Season 6 is the least-loved by fans. Many viewers took issue with Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy's (Emily Osment) on-off situationship, which is a huge storyline for the majority of the season. When Season 6 begins, Mandy is pregnant with Georgie's baby, but the pair are not in a good place. Fans found the state of their relationship quite frustrating. One fan took to Reddit and begged the creatives in charge of "Young Sheldon" to make a change. "This whole thing with Mandy and Georgie is quite ridiculous," they wrote. "Can they just have them officially together already?" But it isn't until the end of the season that Mandy finally accepts Georgie's marriage proposal.
Young Sheldon finds its groove in Season 2
Some "Young Sheldon" fans clearly think that Season 6 missed the mark, although its 75% Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score indicates it still hit most of the right notes. However, it's the sitcom's second season which remains viewers' all-time favorite.
"Young Sheldon" is known for diving into more dramatic and emotional storylines than its predecessor, "The Big Bang Theory," which is something that's at the forefront of the second season. By then, the show has found its groove and is able to develop more storylines from Season 1. It's particularly interesting to see how the character dynamic between Sheldon, Missy (Raegan Revord), and the Cooper family shifts after the kids participate in the twin study in Episode 5, "A Research Study and Czechoslovakian Wedding Pastries." Here, viewers see Mary (Zoe Perry) and George realize how alone and ignored their daughter feels in comparison to her genius twin brother. Although this is one of the saddest episodes "Young Sheldon " ever aired, it really sets up Missy's character going forward, and viewers can see this pattern of loneliness repeated in every season.
Another character that really stands out in Season 2 is John Sturgis (Wallace Shawn). At the beginning of the season, John and Connie (Annie Potts) are finally embarking on a romantic relationship, but by the end of it, John has been through significant emotional turmoil. The show really shines a light on mental health issues without poking fun at them, making it one of the most important storylines not just in Season 2, but across all seven seasons.