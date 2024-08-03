Young Sheldon's Best & Worst Seasons, According To Rotten Tomatoes

"The Big Bang Theory" prequel, "Young Sheldon," ended on a high note. According to IMDB, the sitcom's top three highest-rated individual episodes all come from the seventh and final season, which arguably had the highest stakes because it led to the tragic death of George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber), which the show had been building up to since day one. Season 7 also marks the start of a new chapter for Sheldon (Iain Armitage) as he jets off to California, and for the Cooper family back in Medford as they adjust to life without George.

However, despite having such high-rated episodes, there's another season that tops it overall. According to the Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, Season 2 is the best "Young Sheldon" has to offer. The season scores a high 88% compared to the 75% Season 6 claims as the lowest ranked of the show.

While all seven seasons of "Young Sheldon" boasted healthy viewing numbers, Season 6 is the least-loved by fans. Many viewers took issue with Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy's (Emily Osment) on-off situationship, which is a huge storyline for the majority of the season. When Season 6 begins, Mandy is pregnant with Georgie's baby, but the pair are not in a good place. Fans found the state of their relationship quite frustrating. One fan took to Reddit and begged the creatives in charge of "Young Sheldon" to make a change. "This whole thing with Mandy and Georgie is quite ridiculous," they wrote. "Can they just have them officially together already?" But it isn't until the end of the season that Mandy finally accepts Georgie's marriage proposal.