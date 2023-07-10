The Worst Episodes (So Far) Of Young Sheldon According To IMDb
"Young Sheldon" episodes are a lot like pizza: even when they're not the best, they're still pretty good. On IMDb, you'll find a surprising ranking of the worst episodes of the series, as the episodes never fall lower than a 7.1 rating. It's an inspiring feat that even "The Big Bang Theory" failed to accomplish, as their lowest-rated episode stands at a 6.5 rating.
Though there are several ties between the rated episodes of "Young Sheldon," we've managed to compile the worst of the series according to IMDb users. They all originate from the later half of the series, which could also be due to the fact that fans find Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) teenage self even more insufferable than his childhood self. Some also feature notable guest stars that halt the main story with cheesy costumed sequences, which may be why fans find these episodes less appealing.
From face-offs over job positions to elaborate dance numbers and rowdy college students, this batch of "Young Sheldon" episodes is as bad as it gets. However, lucky for viewers, they still hold a solid rating even if the stories aren't the best of the series.
Season 4, Episode 10: Cowboy Aerobics and 473 Grease-Free Bolts
In one of the most bizarre episodes of "Young Sheldon," Georgie (Montana Jordan) concocts an elaborate scheme to earn a quick buck. The outlandish Season 4 episode, "Cowboy Aerobics and 473 Grease-Free Bolts," features a surprising number of guest stars that helps thread the wild stories together. As Sheldon relentlessly begs Dr. Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr.) to be his lab assistant, Georgie and Missy (Raegan Revord) try to create their own workout tape after being inspired by the one and only Richard Simmons.
Viewers may find this to be one of "Young Sheldon's" slower episodes that feels more like a filler than one that further propels the main story. It takes a small break to set up Sheldon's struggles in adapting to college life while infusing a silly storyline. Jason Alexander returns as the over-dramatic Gene Lundy to lend a hand to Georgie, before unsurprisingly taking over the entire thing.
Lundy miraculously wrangles David Hasselhoff (as himself) into his stolen and half-baked idea, which results in a cringe-worthy dance number complete with galloping cowgirls. It's not necessarily a bad episode, but as "Young Sheldon" episodes go, it's certainly not the best, even if it was colorfully directed by Melissa Joan Hart.
Season 4, Episode 11: A Pager, a Club and a Cranky Bag of Wrinkles
On the surface, the following Episode 11, "A Pager, a Club and a Cranky Bag of Wrinkles," reads like any ordinary viewing of "Young Sheldon." In college, Sheldon has difficulty making friends with students much older than he is. Instead, he hangs around Dr. Linkletter until the doctor frustratedly tells Sheldon to leave him alone. The other storyline follows his Meemaw (Annie Potts) and her new friend June (country star Reba McEntire) on a lively trip to a luminous casino where they take full advantage of the refreshments on hand.
The divisive element of this episode may derive from Reba McEntire's scene-stealing moment during karaoke. Unfortunately, for those eager to hear the esteemed singer expertly belt the Dolly Parton duet "Islands in the Stream," McEntire showcases her comedic nature instead by awfully singing out of tune. While it's a funny moment that juxtaposes Meemaw's cool delivery, it's a letdown for diehard fans of the accomplished superstar.
However, fans of her self-titled sitcom may still appreciate this scene, even if the series never gave us the "Reba" reunion we desperately needed.
Season 5, Episode 14: A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles
Ming-Na Wen steals the show in Season 5, Episode 14 "A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles," as the cunning Dr. Lee. She expertly manages Sheldon's ego, and Dr. Linkletter and Dr. Sturgis' (Wallace Shawn) constant bickering. Meanwhile, at the Cooper home, Mary (Zoe Perry) receives a free lottery ticket and grapples with an ethical dilemma.
Sheldon, Linkletter, and Sturgis struggle to make any progress on their research project as they fail to productively work together. Their childish behavior could be the off-putting element that landed this episode in the "worst of" ranking, but the way President Hagemeyer (Wendie Malick) handles them is both hilarious and masterful. She tells them that they're each in charge of the project but to keep it to themselves to avoid displaying any favoritism.
Unfortunately, the trio ultimately breaks the silence and figures it out, resulting in Dr. Lee's assistance. She's one of the few who's able to mentally spar with Sheldon and shut down his superiority complex. Dr. Lee even outsmarts him by booby-trapping her computer, resulting in a hysterical scene where Sheldon gets his just desserts.
Mary is far luckier than Sheldon by getting a winning lotto ticket for free at the gas station. Some viewers may find her over-exaggeration of the harmless situation too over-the-top as it conflicts with her religious beliefs on gambling. However, the end result of this predicament is a funny and heartwarming moment between the family and their lucky new dishwasher.
Season 5, Episode 16: A Suitcase Full of Cash and a Yellow Clown Car
Our last entry, Season 5 Episode 16, "A Suitcase Full of Cash and a Yellow Clown Car," features Meemaw's infamous yellow sportscar. She makes the extravagant purchase after her illegal gambling business becomes profitable, which drives a wedge between her and Dale (Craig T. Nelson). Meemaw also treats Sheldon and Missy to some of the profits, which results in two very different spending habits.
Sheldon's obsession with the doomed store Radio Shack goes back to the very beginning of the series. With Meemaw's generous gift, he now has the ability to purchase stock in his favorite company. His twin sister Missy chooses to invest her money in a new cotton candy machine and even begins her own business venture.
However, Connie's (Meemaw) new wealth comes with unforeseen consequences when she independently buys the car instead of retiring with Dale. This ultimately ends in the fan-favorite couple splitting up, which could be why viewers ranked it lower than other episodes. It also showcases Sheldon being more annoying than usual as he tries to assert himself in the Radio Shack company, driven by the entitlement derived from his new stockholder position.
Thankfully, the episode balances it out with a warm introduction featuring the welcome return of Mayim Bialik as Sheldon's future wife, Amy Farrah Fowler.