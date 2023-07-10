The Worst Episodes (So Far) Of Young Sheldon According To IMDb

"Young Sheldon" episodes are a lot like pizza: even when they're not the best, they're still pretty good. On IMDb, you'll find a surprising ranking of the worst episodes of the series, as the episodes never fall lower than a 7.1 rating. It's an inspiring feat that even "The Big Bang Theory" failed to accomplish, as their lowest-rated episode stands at a 6.5 rating.

Though there are several ties between the rated episodes of "Young Sheldon," we've managed to compile the worst of the series according to IMDb users. They all originate from the later half of the series, which could also be due to the fact that fans find Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) teenage self even more insufferable than his childhood self. Some also feature notable guest stars that halt the main story with cheesy costumed sequences, which may be why fans find these episodes less appealing.

From face-offs over job positions to elaborate dance numbers and rowdy college students, this batch of "Young Sheldon" episodes is as bad as it gets. However, lucky for viewers, they still hold a solid rating even if the stories aren't the best of the series.