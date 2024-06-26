The Acolyte Episode 5's Three Most Brutal Kills, Ranked

Contains spoilers for "The Acolyte" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Night"

Given that "The Acolyte" chronicles an early chapter of the Sith's origins, things were going to get dark. We just didn't know they'd get to "WTF" levels of dark. After finally confirming Qimir (Manny Jacinto) as the masked assailant, "Night" sees the Acolyte villain who calls himself a Sith absolutely wreck the team of Jedi on a mission to stop him. This wasn't your typical dark side-wielding whopping either, but unquestionably one of the most brutal lightsaber battles in Star Wars history. A handful of our key brown-cloaked heroes fall in the line of duty. Not to dwell on the tragedy too much, but considering how much death is dished out, who got the worst exit out of the lot of them?

By killing off key characters in such an unforgiving fashion, the threat level on "The Acolyte" has undeniably risen, ensuring that in this chapter of Star Wars history, anyone can be cut down without a thought. Dying as almost a demonstration of Qimir's power, "Night" sees us lose Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett), and a handful of no-named Jedi. Here's our ranking on who got the best departure, marked carefully on technique, terror, and straight up badassery. Read on and be sure to keep your guard up (not like it matters).