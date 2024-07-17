The Acolyte Season 1 Finale: Who Was That Sith Lord In The Cave?

Contains spoilers for "The Acolyte" Season 1, Episode 8 — "The Acolyte"

"Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise?"

This line from "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" isn't just fun to quote; it also hints at greater machinations within the dark side of the Force, how Sith masters have conquered unnatural powers. And it would appear the season finale of "The Acolyte" has finally given us our first look at one of the most powerful Sith in the "Star Wars" universe — Darth Plagueis. To be fair, the character isn't referred to by name, only being seen peering out of a cave for a brief moment in Episode 8, also titled "The Acolyte." But given what we know about "Star Wars" lore and the timeline "The Acolyte" occurs in, it's a safe bet it's Plagueis.

As we know from Emperor Palpatine's (Ian McDiarmid) speech in "Revenge of the Sith," Plagueis was obsessed with cheating death, using the Force to both create life and prevent the ones he loved from dying. Plagueis was ultimately killed by his apprentice, whom we know was Palpatine himself, who carried on his mission of avoiding death (which is how he somehow returns in "The Rise of Skywalker").

Seeing as "The Acolyte" occurs roughly 100 years before the events of "The Phantom Menace," Plagueis is still alive and kicking. Since he's only hanging out in a cave in the "Acolyte" season finale, it's hard to ascertain what his relationship with Qimir (Manny Jacinto) is, but it's still possible Qimir could be Plagueis' master, Darth Tenebrous.