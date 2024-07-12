Star Wars: Amandla Stenberg Is Getting Death Threats Over The Acolyte

This article contains mentions of suicide and threats of violence

Since arriving on Disney+, "The Acolyte" has swiftly torn the "Star Wars" fanbase apart. In telling a tale of the dark side's return to the galactic stage and how the Jedi respond, the series has led to widespread outcry online. While there are valid complaints to be had with the project, there are plenty of criticisms made in bad faith. Some "fans" have even taken their disapproval of the program to another level by harassing those at the forefront. In the case of Mae and Osha actor Amandla Stenberg, people have sent her death threats over the streaming series.

Stenberg spoke on the harmful messages she has received since appearing on "The Acolyte" during an appearance on "The View." "[We] welcome criticism of the show when it comes to storytelling or performance. But when it comes to death threats, horrific, violent racist language, it's unacceptable to me," she said. She used this vitriol to fuel the creation of a song and music video, titled "Discourse," which explores the divisiveness within modern culture and how the digital age has fanned the flames. "I decided that was the most important thing to me, to be vocal because I think that silence can send a message as well...And inaction can be very dangerous," Stenberg added.

While this behavior toward Stenberg is abhorrent and totally unwarranted, unfortunately, it has become the norm within many "Star Wars" "fan" circles.