Star Wars: Amandla Stenberg Is Getting Death Threats Over The Acolyte
This article contains mentions of suicide and threats of violence
Since arriving on Disney+, "The Acolyte" has swiftly torn the "Star Wars" fanbase apart. In telling a tale of the dark side's return to the galactic stage and how the Jedi respond, the series has led to widespread outcry online. While there are valid complaints to be had with the project, there are plenty of criticisms made in bad faith. Some "fans" have even taken their disapproval of the program to another level by harassing those at the forefront. In the case of Mae and Osha actor Amandla Stenberg, people have sent her death threats over the streaming series.
Stenberg spoke on the harmful messages she has received since appearing on "The Acolyte" during an appearance on "The View." "[We] welcome criticism of the show when it comes to storytelling or performance. But when it comes to death threats, horrific, violent racist language, it's unacceptable to me," she said. She used this vitriol to fuel the creation of a song and music video, titled "Discourse," which explores the divisiveness within modern culture and how the digital age has fanned the flames. "I decided that was the most important thing to me, to be vocal because I think that silence can send a message as well...And inaction can be very dangerous," Stenberg added.
While this behavior toward Stenberg is abhorrent and totally unwarranted, unfortunately, it has become the norm within many "Star Wars" "fan" circles.
Abusing actors is an unacceptable trend among Star Wars fans
On paper, the "Star Wars" fandom should be one of the most accepting in the world, and in many circles, it is. After all, the saga does and always has promoted ideas of goodness triumphing over evil, accepting and supporting those from all walks of life, and constantly improving oneself. Unfortunately, not only do these concepts fly over the heads of many fans, but some actively live by opposite ones. Thus, many "Star Wars" "fans" have abused the actors from their supposed favorite sci-fi-fantasy series for decades, with rationales ranging from a dislike of their characters and/or performances to general bigotry and hatred.
First and foremost is the case of Ahmed Best, who portrayed the long-theorized Sith Lord Jar Jar Binks in the "Star Wars" prequel films. Fan reactions to him and his character were so bad that they took an extreme toll on his mental health. He almost took his own life as a result. Come the release of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, Finn actor John Boyega faced extreme racism after merely being cast. Relative franchise newcomer and Reva actor Moses Ingram was also inundated with hateful messages during the run of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on Disney+. Her co-star Ewan McGregor even came out with some brutally honest words for her critics in hopes of dispelling the anger.
Sadly, there are numerous examples of "Star Wars" actors being treated as terribly as Amandla Stenberg. Change within the franchise fandom is long overdue, and it needs to come before any more stars are harmed for simply doing their jobs.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org