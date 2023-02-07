The Keanu Reeves-Led Constantine Sequel Is Definitely Still Happening Despite DC Slate Changes

There are plenty of reasons to be excited — and even more to be trepidatious — over the announcement that James Gunn, Peter Safran, and their DCU are cranking out a new slate of films. With the turmoil that DC Comics fans have faced over the past decade, every ounce of good news coming from Warner Bros. Discovery seems to be accompanied by a pound of bad. Since the glory days of Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, the studio has struggled to compete with the insanely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the projects that's given fans something to grasp onto regarding the DC glory days has been the announcement of "Constantine 2." In September of last year, Deadline reported that the star of 2005's "Constantine," Keanu Reeves, would be reuniting with director Francis Lawrence. Akiva Goldsman would pen the film, and even franchise rejuvenation specialist J.J. Abrams ("Mission Impossible," "Star Trek," and "Star Wars") was on board to produce. That was great news for fans, but in true DC style, the shoe has been hanging in the air, awaiting to drop for some time.

Warner Bros. Discovery has been swinging a Paul Bunyan-sized axe at virtually every property in its reach since the merger, with "Batgirl," "Wonder Woman 3," and Henry Cavill's triumphant return to "Superman" falling victim. With the shake-up of the DC Universe and James Gunn's new DC slate, the question remains, what of the return of our beloved magician?