David Ayer Confirms He Has Given Up On His Suicide Squad Cut - Here's Why

It's over for David Ayer's "Suicide Squad."

The DC Extended Universe has a director's cut problem. Or, rather, had one. Much has been said about Zack Snyder's theatrical cut of "Justice League," which didn't live up to the creative maverick's expectations. "Avengers" director Joss Whedon was brought on board by Warner Bros. to retool things after Snyder stepped down due to the tragic death of his daughter, shrinking its runtime and scope and creating a subpar product that failed to please both critics and fans. Shortly after the picture's release, fans rallied together to compel Warner Bros. to release the once-mythical "Snyder cut" to the masses. And after years of pleas, the "300" director got his wish with the 2021 four-hour long "Zack Snyder's Justice League," delivering a version of the superhero flick that he was proud of via HBO Max.

For "Suicide Squad" director David Ayer, this was a step in the right direction. Ayer, too, was disappointed with the way that Warner Bros. handled the theatrical cut of his ensemble vigilante picture, rallying his fans together to support the release of a director's cut, playfully dubbed the "Ayer cut." And for a while, the momentum seemed to be there. But now, Ayer is killing any hope for a "Suicide Squad" director's cut. "I'm done with DC," he boldly claimed on X (formerly known as Twitter). In another (since-deleted) X post, Ayer added, "Nothing about the situation feels good. Studio has no interest in releasing it. It's time to run and not look back."

Ayer has been championing his cut of the film since 2020. However, times have radically changed since then, as the DC cinematic universe is actively being retooled and rebooted by James Gunn and Peter Safran.