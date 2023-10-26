Why The Eras Tour Is Blowing Everyone Away At The Box Office

After two weeks at the box office, Taylor Swift's first concert film has outperformed Martin Scorsese's latest $200 million epic "Killers of the Flower Moon" and broken multiple box office records. "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is blowing away its competition and has been doing so for multiple weeks in a row. The movie is Taylor Swift's extension of her record-breaking world tour, word of which has been impossible to escape over the past year. According to CNN, Eras might be the biggest music tour of all time, with Swift climbing the ranks of highest-grossing artists at an unprecedented pace. No matter where you live, it seems to be the case that everyone's got a case of Taylor Swift fever.

Tickets to The Eras Tour were in high demand, which created a large audience willing to pay the price of an IMAX movie ticket to experience the next best thing — "The Eras Tour" concert movie on the biggest screen possible. Naturally, it has become a box-office hit, and for many historical and material reasons, its success is unprecedented. The reasons for this are complex and need a bit of unpacking. So, follow us into the Swifti-verse as we explain why "The Eras Tour" has blown away box office expectations and outperformed one of the best movies of the year.