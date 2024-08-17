Bloopers That Make Us Love Hugh Jackman Even More

Hugh Jackman is easily one of the most versatile performers today. His incredible singing voice has endeared him to millions in projects like "The Greatest Showman" and "Les Misérables." He can get dramatic when he needs to, like in the critically acclaimed "Prisoners." However, Jackman's career was never the same after "X-Men," to the point that even after giving Wolverine a swan song with "Logan" he was still brought back for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

The Aussie actor has popped up in an array of projects over the last couple of decades, but through it all, he clearly hasn't lost his sense of humor. He's not above poking fun at himself, as evidenced in his quick cameo in "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb." He plays himself in the comedy film, and he tries to unleash his Wolverine claws, but he can't because he's just Jackman in that scene.

Whether he's playing a serious or comedic role, Jackman has no qualms over keeping things lighthearted among his fellow actors. He'll flub a line or have problems getting a prop to work correctly and burst out laughing, reminding everyone of his good nature. Sometimes, he'll do something silly intentionally to show he doesn't take himself too seriously. This collection of bloopers shows a side of Jackman people may not know if they've only seen him as Wolverine, and they make us love him even more.