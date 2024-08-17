Bloopers That Make Us Love Hugh Jackman Even More
Hugh Jackman is easily one of the most versatile performers today. His incredible singing voice has endeared him to millions in projects like "The Greatest Showman" and "Les Misérables." He can get dramatic when he needs to, like in the critically acclaimed "Prisoners." However, Jackman's career was never the same after "X-Men," to the point that even after giving Wolverine a swan song with "Logan" he was still brought back for "Deadpool & Wolverine."
The Aussie actor has popped up in an array of projects over the last couple of decades, but through it all, he clearly hasn't lost his sense of humor. He's not above poking fun at himself, as evidenced in his quick cameo in "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb." He plays himself in the comedy film, and he tries to unleash his Wolverine claws, but he can't because he's just Jackman in that scene.
Whether he's playing a serious or comedic role, Jackman has no qualms over keeping things lighthearted among his fellow actors. He'll flub a line or have problems getting a prop to work correctly and burst out laughing, reminding everyone of his good nature. Sometimes, he'll do something silly intentionally to show he doesn't take himself too seriously. This collection of bloopers shows a side of Jackman people may not know if they've only seen him as Wolverine, and they make us love him even more.
Deadpool & Wolverine - fake blooper
Cards on the table, this first video isn't a blooper in the traditional sense, but it's too good not to include in this list. We'd definitely love to see some moments from the set of "Deadpool & Wolverine" where Hugh Jackman couldn't keep it together in the face of Ryan Reynolds' antics, but for now, we'll make do with this skit in which Jackman fluffs his line. After some encouragement from Reynolds, it's revealed that Deadpool is wearing a massive board with the line Jackman is supposed to say. Reynolds concludes by saying, "Brando was kind of an innovator," with Jackman then referring to the iconic actor as a "genius."
This is a reference to Marlon Brando, a beloved actor who behaved badly on set by refusing to memorize his lines on certain projects, like "Superman: The Movie." Instead, Brando's co-stars would have cue cards taped to their chests that Brando would read from. We're assuming that Jackman doesn't actually cause problems of this nature on set — it would appear this fake "Deadpool & Wolverine" blooper is all in good fun. What's great is that it gives fans a chance to hear Jackman say Wolverine's catchphrase from the comics. Wolverine is mostly the straight man to Deadpool's wackier sensibilities in the film, so it's nice to see Jackman sharing in the silliness.
The Greatest Showman - hat trouble
Hugh Jackman gave what is arguably his best performance as Wolverine in 2017's "Logan," but that same year, he showed audiences a very different side of himself with "The Greatest Showman." He plays historical figure P.T. Barnum in the musical, which received an Academy Award nomination for best original song for "This Is Me." Jackman leads a stellar ensemble cast that includes the likes of Zendaya and Zac Efron, but being front and center meant there were ample opportunities for him to mess up the choreography.
A blooper reel shows how tricky one particular sequence was when Jackman had to catch a hat by flipping it with his foot and then walking over to Efron for a drink. The first time, he nails the hat grab but has issues with the liquor bottle. You can see someone's hand put it into frame rather clumsily, and it makes Jackman crack up. In another take, Jackman has issues with the hat, putting it on crooked to his and everyone else's amusement.
It's a lot for any actor to keep track of all the lip synching, walking, and prop work. The fact that Jackman's able to do it all (and get all of it right, eventually) is a testament to his talent. "The Greatest Showman" went on to be a huge success. A stage musical is now in development, and fans continue to hold out hope that "The Greatest Showman 2" gets off the ground at some point.
Van Helsing - cheap props
With so many iconic roles under his belt, it's easy to overlook the fact that Hugh Jackman played the titular role in 2004's "Van Helsing." Monster movies have come a long way in the 20 years since it came out, but fans still feel as though "Van Helsing" deserves credit for one CGI achievement, namely the quality of the werewolves. The special effects may have been pretty good at the time, but the blooper reel shows how the production may have cheaped out in other areas.
In one scene, Jackman unsheathes an item from its holster, accidentally breaking it in the process. There's something so delightful about the way Jackman scrunches his nose and says "Broke." That's before he declares to the crew surrounding him, "It's a low budget movie!" In actuality, "Van Helsing" had a whopping budget of around $170 million, but perhaps most of that money went toward making the werewolves look cool instead of having sturdy props.
It's a great blooper that shows Jackman having a sense of humor when things go wrong. A lot of actors would have likely expressed frustration about the props not being of a high standard, but instead, he laughs it off. From the rest of the gag reel, it's apparent that Jackman had a blast filming "Van Helsing," as he and Kate Beckinsale are regularly goofing around and dancing in between takes.
X-Men: Days of Future Past - polite Wolverine
2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past" begins in an apocalyptic future where sentinels hunt mutants. When Wolverine travels into the past to find Charles Xavier (James McAvoy), he encounters a man who is struggling. Amid all that seriousness, it appears the cast kept their spirits up throughout production, as evidenced by a rather lengthy gag reel. Hugh Jackman was actually responsible for yet another blooper where he immediately drops the rough exterior of Logan and reverts back to his normal polite self.
Shortly after Logan's consciousness goes into his 1970s body, Wolverine encounters a group of gunmen who open fire. Naturally, that doesn't do much (Wolverine's mutant power is his healing factor, after all), and he soon leaps to attack his assailants. The blooper shows Jackman jumping forward, and he accidentally bumps into the cameraperson. It's humorous on its own, but it's so much more endearing when Jackman immediately says, "I'm so sorry."
It's a clear juxtaposition between Logan and Jackman. Wolverine has just delivered a cool, gruff line, but Jackman's real voice is a lot softer on the ear. This blooper exemplifies how there's a stark contrast between the actor and his iconic superhero, which is truly a testament to Jackman's acting prowess. It's touching that he immediately checked in to ensure a crew member was okay before the director had even yelled "cut," putting his colleagues before the take.
X-Men: Days of Future Past - a delightful kiss
We dare say that a lot of people would be delighted to lock lips with Hugh Jackman. While it may not have ended up in the final cut of "X-Men: Days of Future Past," there's a funny beat in a gag reel for the movie where Halle Berry gets to live out a fan fantasy — and reacts appropriately.
In the scene that takes place before Wolverine travels back into the mind of his younger self from the 1970s, Logan confirms with Storm that if everything works, he's the only one who will remember this reality. Storm believes that'll be the case, so Wolverine leans in for a deeply passionate kiss. Ordinarily, Storm is one of the more stoic members of the X-Men, but she doesn't contain her excitement and saunters off screaming while Jackman gives a look like, "Yeah, that's a completely normal reaction to kissing me."
Many of the bloopers on this list showcase Jackman's infectious sense of humor, but what's great about this one is that it shows how he can be funny while still in character as Wolverine, which is humorous in a completely different way. Plus, Jackman and Berry have plenty of experience kissing one another anyway, as they smooched previously in "Swordfish." No one prances off after the kiss in that movie, though.
Real Steel - Hugh Jackman's too strong
2011's "Real Steel" is basically Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots on the big screen. Hugh Jackman plays a former boxer living in a world where robots dominate the sport, and he tries to get back to his former glory by working with his young son to develop a champion machine. "Real Steel" also marks the first collaboration between Jackman and director Shawn Levy, the man who helmed "Deadpool & Wolverine."
As far as bloopers, "Real Steel" has plenty of them, including one that shows Jackman is still plenty strong even when he's not working with adamantium claws. One mistake involves a scene where Jackman's character, Charlie Kenton, tosses a bag into a truck before climbing in himself. The problem is that Jackman overshoots it, and the bag flies clear out the other side of the cabin. Some amused person (possibly Levy) yells out that the bag exited the truck through the opposite window, and Jackman raises his fists into the air in mock triumph.
The laughter from Jackman, the crew behind the camera, and Dakota Goyo (who plays Max Kenton, Charlie's son), showcases a truly fostering environment. Making a movie is hard work, and Jackman overshooting this bag toss clearly brings delight to everyone in the vicinity. No wonder Jackman worked with Levy again if he knew he would have this kind of fun. "Real Steel 2" may never happen at this point, but at least fans of the first film have a great blooper reel to enjoy.
Pan - Blackbeard is no Wolverine
2015's "Pan" may be one of Hugh Jackman's worst movies, but it's still worth watching for his performance alone. He hams it up as the villainous pirate Blackbeard in this reimagining of "Peter Pan." While he may be in full bad guy mode, Jackman clearly never lost sight of how ridiculous the entire process could be.
One blooper sees Blackbeard attempting to slash his way through a sheet with a sword. He needs at least a couple of attempts, as the sword doesn't quite do a good enough job of cutting the sheet so that he can walk through it. Instead, he makes a tiny cut and then has to rip the rest of the fabric apart so that he can step into frame. On the second attempt, you can see Jackman with a big grin on his face, as he's obviously aware he didn't do a good enough job for a more seamless entrance. One would imagine that if he had his Wolverine claws, he could tear up that sheet more effortlessly.
That grin is a big reason why we love Hugh Jackman. He's fully aware of how ridiculous that particular take probably looked. There's something to be said of an actor who takes their work seriously but doesn't take themselves too seriously. Even though "Pan" wasn't well-received, these bloopers are a joy to watch for fans of the Aussie A-lister.
X2 - too much smoke
Given how so many "X-Men" movies have blooper reels, it would seem the cast had a blast making these films. "X2: X-Men United" is no exception, and there's one moment where Hugh Jackman bites off a bit more than he can chew — or smoke, as the case may be. As Jackman's Wolverine appears behind Patrick Stewart's Professor X, he starts laughing and coughing simultaneously, having apparently taken too hard a draw on the cigar he's brandishing.
"It's funny, but it's not that funny," Stewart quips, while Jackman replies, "I couldn't have taken a bigger mouthful of smoke." The banter continues, with Stewart saying, "God, you're such a man," and Jackman shooting back, "Such an Aussie," much to Stewart's amusement. Wolverine and Charles Xavier have a unique bond throughout the series, and it's nice to see what a different side of their relationship might look like when they aren't so hell-bent on protecting all of mutant-kind.
Like the other bloopers covered here, it's nice to see Jackman break character. Wolverine is usually very intense, but Jackman has no problem with being goofy. It's also interesting to see him completely drop Logan's speaking manner so quickly, as he reverts to his Aussie accent to speak with his friend and colleague. We often hear stories of actors who adhere to method acting and never come out of character while on set, so it's nice to see Jackman keeping things looser with his work ethic.
Butter - Wolverine cracks up Elektra
If you haven't seen 2011's "Butter," you certainly aren't alone in that. The film made just $175,000 worldwide despite having a star-studded cast, with the likes of Hugh Jackman, Olivia Wilde, Ty Burrell, and Alicia Silverstone featuring. The film also stars Jennifer Garner, meaning it was an early collaboration between the Wolverine and Elektra actors before they teamed up in "Deadpool & Wolverine."
"Butter" is about an eclectic collection of characters dedicated to the Iowa State Fair butter-sculpting competition. This includes Laura (Garner), who decides to try her hand at the art form and gets back in touch with her high school sweetheart, Boyd (Jackman), who's also a talented butter sculptor. The chemistry between Jackman and Garner is undeniable, particularly in one blooper for a scene where Boyd's complimenting Laura. Jackman just can't keep it together, and he ends up laughing, which makes Garner subsequently crack up.
Watching Jackman and Garner bust up is a delight to witness, and it shows how Jackman's enthusiasm and cheer is contagious. Garner couldn't help but join him, and anyone watching the "Butter" bloopers likely feels the same way. It's a funny line, and it shows how Jackman's only human.
Movie 43 - Hugh Jackman sticks his neck out
"Movie 43" frequently ranks among the worst movies ever made, and it's easy to see why. It's an R-rated film that goes too far by enlisting some of the biggest names in Hollywood to partake in a litany of crude, vulgar sketches. Arguably, the celebrity who gets the shortest stick of them all is Hugh Jackman, who stars alongside Kate Winslet in "The Catch," which is about a woman who goes on a blind date with a man who has testicles dangling from his neck. How actors of this caliber came to be involved with such a project, we'll never know.
The credits for "Movie 43" contain outtakes from each segment, including one where Jackman's character asks to use the restroom. He proceeds to relieve himself — from his mouth — while sitting at the table, and Jackman breaks character and starts laughing. It's nice to see Jackman laughing about a gag in "Movie 43," because most people who watched it didn't get that experience.
One good laugh clearly wasn't enough to salvage the production in Jackman's eyes. When he spoke with Yahoo! during the press tour for "X-Men: Days of Future Past," he "interviews" his younger self and warns him to avoid the disastrous comedy: "When they come to you with an idea of putting testicles around your neck, and being part of this hilarious ensemble of some of the funniest movies of all time, don't believe them." What can you say? Hindsight is 20/20.