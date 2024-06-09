Wolverine's Healing Factor Has A Tragic Side Effect Most Marvel Fans Ignore

Having giant metal claws protrude from his hands would be cool on its own, but Wolverine has another ability that puts him in his own league — a healing factor that makes him exceptionally difficult to kill. In the heat of battle, his body can recover from any gruesome injury or wound. He's had his heart ripped out, survived a nuclear detonation, and even gotten smooshed by a steamroller. While it definitely comes in handy for keeping arguably the most popular X-Man around for so long, it brings one drawback in the fact Logan outlives everyone he cares about.

Whether you're going by the movies or comic books, Wolverine has a complicated age. It's surmised he's nearly 200 years old during the events of 2017's "Logan," which would make sense given the montage in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" where audiences see Logan (Hugh Jackman) fight in various wars throughout history in one of the coolest live-action Wolverine moments in film. However, that means all the friends and lovers he's had throughout the years pass away while he still looks young.

This is the central conceit of the "Old Man Logan" storyline from writer Mark Millar and artist Steve McNiven. Wolverine is all by himself in the Wasteland with the other X-Men gone. A similar plot was adapted to "Logan," where even though Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) is around at the beginning, Logan still lives primarily in isolation. Immortality may sound nice on the surface, but after centuries, it can become a fate worse than death.