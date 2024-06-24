Are Hugh Jackman's Worst Movies Still Worth Watching?

From the sleight-of-hand mystery of "The Prestige" to the slicing and dicing in the "X-Men" movies, Hugh Jackman's films know how to put smiles on the audience's faces. Well, almost. Much like any other actor in the world, the Australian-born performer possesses his own share of flops in his filmography. After all, who could ever forget the 14 circles of Hell in "Movie 43" or the charmless "RoboCop" rip-off known as "Chappie"?

While we hope all the cheddar for those Rotten Tomatoes-certified stinkers was worth it in the end, time does heal all wounds. Viewers and critics often look back and yearn for simpler times — or maybe they see the entire "Madea" universe in full force and regret ever being harsh to the likes of "Van Helsing" in the first place. Either way, people have come to the conclusion that some of Jackman's lesser-celebrated movies aren't that bad. Sure, they might not be mentioned in the same breath as cinema classics like "Citizen Kane," "Titanic," and "The Wrong Missy," but they are still entertaining and worth watching — of course, not every single dud, but most of them.

So let's take a look back at Jackman's worst movies, according to the critical scores on Rotten Tomatoes, and see if they're worth the time of day or if everyone needs to stock up on holy water and call Father Merrin to prevent these celluloid demons from entering our homes ever again.