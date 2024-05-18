Why Hugh Jackman Was Never The Same After X-Men

Hugh Jackman's life was irrevocably changed the moment he took on the role of James "Logan" Howlett aka Wolverine in 20th Century Fox's 2000 superhero film "X-Men." The Australian star is the only actor to have ever played the iconic comic book character in live-action (bar Troye Sivan, who plays his younger version in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine"). But nobody could ever have predicted that Jackman would end up carrying that mantle for over two decades. Jackman also has a reputation for being one of the nicest, most mild-tempered guys in Hollywood, which makes it all the more impressive that he's played the snarly, oftentimes savage, adamantium-clawed mutant anti-hero for so long.

Jackman's turn in 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine" alongside Ryan Reynolds marks the 10th time he's played the character on the big screen. Part of Jackman's enduring appeal is his ability to effortlessly portray Wolverine's darker side and his softer side in one fell swoop. This has served him well throughout the course of his busy career. Fans have watched the versatile actor showcase his acting prowess in a variety of different roles, as Jackman has graced the silver screen in movies like "Australia," "Prisoners," and "The Greatest Showman," and on Broadway in productions such as "The Boy From Oz" and "The Music Man."

Of course, Jackman's life could have turned out pretty differently if he hadn't been cast as Wolverine first. Keep reading for a deep dive into all the ways "X-Men" changed Hugh Jackman's life and why he was never the same after.