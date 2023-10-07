Beloved Actors Who Behaved Badly On Set

Actors are the kind of celebrities that people love to read about, but not every story shows them in a good light. Celebrities are people, after all, and just like anyone else, they can be unpleasant and unreliable from time to time. The key difference between a regular person acting like a jerk at work and a beloved actor doing the same thing is how it impacts the people around them.

If you're unproductive at the office, you might inconvenience a few people. When an actor does the same thing, it impacts dozens or even hundreds of folks, ultimately costing a great deal of time and money. If an actor refuses to come out of their trailer, shows up late to set, or arrives under the influence of some mind-altering substance, it impacts everyone working on the project.

Because of this, when an actor doesn't do what they're supposed to do during production, it tends to make headlines. There are unfortunately many instances of actors verbally abusing people on movie sets, but these particular stars acted out in a number of other ways. Let's take a look at some beloved actors who behaved badly on set.