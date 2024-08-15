Where You've Seen Lady Deadpool's Stunt Double From Deadpool & Wolverine Before

While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman may have been the stars of "Deadpool and Wolverine," there's an argument to be made that some of the smaller roles and cameos actually stole the show. Actors like Wesley Snipes reprised fan-favorite characters like Blade, while Channing Tatum finally got a chance to play Gambit in the MCU.

The finale of the movie also introduced a flurry of Deadpool variants that referenced everything from "The Greatest Showman" to Welsh soccer team Wrexham A.F.C. Leading the ragtag group was Lady Deadpool, a female version of the anti-hero voiced by none other than Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively. However, the part was physically portrayed by Australian stunt performer Christiaan "Stanni" Bettridge — who usually steps in when actors refuse or can't do stunts themselves.

Despite being relatively new to the movie industry, Bettridge has already established herself in Hollywood and there's a good chance she's appeared in several films you've seen. We've already looked at what some of the "Deadpool and Wolverine" stunt doubles look like in real life, but here we delve into the life and career of Bettridge specifically, giving you a clue as to where you might have seen her before on the big screen.