What The Deadpool & Wolverine Stunt Doubles Look Like In Real Life

The last time we saw Wesley Snipes portray Blade was in 2004's "Blade: Trinity," which Snipes reportedly filmed in a bizarre way: He's said to have had an on-set feud with director David S. Goyer that led to him only communicating through sticky notes. Someone who will have seen what actually happened first hand is Ryan Reynolds, who co-starred as Hannibal King. The production issues associated with Snipes (as well as his age) led many to believe that we'd never see him as the Daywalker again, which is why it was a surprise to see him reprise his most famous role in "Deadpool & Wolverine."

In the film, Blade helps the titular protagonists fight Cassandra Nova and her forces in the Void. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Snipes revealed that he had thought it would be impossible to return as the character, but was eventually convinced by Reynolds. "I didn't think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it," he said. "I thought it didn't make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, 'Okay, I got to take this call. Let's see what this is about.'"

Being in his 60s, Snipes was not able to perform the same kind of stunts that he did more than two decades ago. Instead, Cali Nelle doubled as Blade in the film. Previously, Nelle has worked on superhero projects such as "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "Loki," "The Batman," and "Black Widow." He also had an acting role in the latter, playing one of the scientists in the infamous Red Room.