The Biggest Hollywood Actor In Real Life Is Not Who You Think

The biggest actor in Hollywood is a title that changes pretty frequently, based on box-office hauls and star-power ... but that definition of the word "biggest" isn't actually what we're here to discuss today. In that sense, "big" or "biggest" is metaphorical, imagining that one performer's weight in the industry looms large over his or her contemporaries. What we're focusing on in this article is the actual biggest actors in Hollywood. Like, who's the tallest actor; the actor who literally looms over his contemporaries.

Hollywood is filled with enormously tall people, as it happens; for every short king like Daniel Radcliffe, there's a John Corbett or a Joe Mangianello, both of whom are six feet, five inches tall. So which actors are on the proverbial Mount Rushmore of big tall boys in the industry? (Though this list is entirely comprised of men, it should be noted that super-tall actresses like Gwendoline Christie — who is 6'3" — are also a fixture onscreen.) Who are five of the tallest dudes in Hollywood, and does their height have anything to do with their success?