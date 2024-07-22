Every Vince Vaughn And Owen Wilson Movie, Ranked

When it comes to all-time great comedy duos, there are some pairings that immediately spring to mind: Abbott and Costello, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. And when it comes to dynamic twosomes from the 2000s, it didn't get any better than when Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson were on the same billing.

They were part of a larger collective known affectionately as the "Frat Pack," which also included Ben Stiller, Will Ferrell, and Luke Wilson, to name a few. They would frequently appear in one another's movies, sometimes even in just a cameo capacity that would catch audiences by surprise. However, out of this group, Wilson and Vaughn became virtually synonymous with one another, even if they haven't done a film together in quite a while.

Wilson works regularly, while some people may wonder what happened to Vince Vaughn, but people still look back fondly on the classic comedies they did together. It may be easy to assume there are a ton of Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn movies out there, but the truth is they were in only four together. That's still enough for us to rank them based on looking at their critical receptions, in addition to our own personal preference. Even when the movies themselves weren't all that great, the chemistry between Wilson and Vaughn was undeniable.