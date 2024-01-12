What Is A Character Actor? Jo Koy's Barbie 'Joke' Explained
On Sunday, January 7, Jo Koy hosted the Golden Globes — and it didn't go particularly well. Between jokes about "Oppenheimer" being long, Barbie's "boobies" (Koy's word choice, not ours), and yelling at the audience whenever they didn't find his jokes brilliant, the comedian made a somewhat odd quip about Barbie's (Margot Robbie) transformation in the film that leads to its central throughline. "The key moment in 'Barbie' is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breasts, cellulite, and flat feet. Or what casting directors call... 'character actor,'" he said.
This is kind of a dig at both "Barbie" and the concept of character actors. But what is a character actor, exactly? For those not familiar with the concept, it's usually a person who serves a supporting role. Character actors are rarely the lead, and unfortunately, the stereotype that Koy was referencing in his speech is the idea that such individuals are "ugly ducklings" compared to the lead performer. So, who are some character actors that most people might know? (Also, for posterity, it's important to note that nothing "bad" happens to the titular character's chest in "Barbie" when she undergoes the existential crisis that leads to cellulite and flat feet.)
When you recognize an actor over and over again, they're probably a character actor
The good news for character actors is this: they work a lot. A super-casual term for an actor could be "that guy" or "that girl" as they seemingly pop up in everything as a standout supporting player. Think Kathryn Hahn before she took leading roles in projects like the upcoming Agatha Harkness spinoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the original series "Tiny Beautiful Things." Greta Lee, too, broke out of character actor status when she took on a leading role in Celine Song's "Past Lives," for which she's earned several major award season nominations. J.K. Simmons, who also falls in this category, won a best supporting actor Oscar for playing the main antagonist in "Whiplash."
Judy Greer is another perfect example. She rarely plays a lead role, but she adds her considerable talent to any ensemble she joins, whether she's a sidekick in romantic comedies like "The Wedding Planner," "27 Dresses," and "13 Going on 30" or flashing unsuspecting businessmen in "Arrested Development."
Popular actors who are eminently recognizable but not household names are the very definition of character actors. These include Luis Guzmán ("Wednesday"), John Carroll Lynch ("American Horror Story"), Lorraine Toussaint ("The Equalizer"), Margo Martindale ("Cocaine Bear"), and Becky Ann Baker (literally everything, including "Girls," "Freaks & Geeks," and even "Ted Lasso"). Martindale, in fact, is referred to as "Esteemed Character Actress Margo Martindale" on the animated series "BoJack Horseman," where she voices an especially unhinged version of herself.
It's definitely not a bad thing to be a character actor; it ensures you stay booked and busy if you can deliver a wide range of performances at the drop of a hat.
Jo Koy tried to insult character actors — but just made himself look ridiculous
Clearly, Jo Koy meant to demean both real character actors and the very concept by making a joke about how Barbie becomes one when her physical appearance "diminishes." On the other hand, the comedian is perhaps intentionally missing the point of her existential crisis, in that she looks completely normal (even beautiful) but is perturbed by the fact that she no longer adheres to strict Barbie doll standards. In any case, Koy's insult directed towards character actors was a low blow ... particularly after the lengthy SAG-AFTRA strike of 2023, where leading performers and character actors alike proudly stood behind the picket lines until studios agreed to fair pay and limits on the use of artificial intelligence technology.
Koy didn't reserve his snide comments for actors; apparently, he went after his own writers when his jokes started bombing, admonishing the audience for not laughing and claiming that they only liked the jokes he actually wrote. All in all, it was a pretty bleak showing for Koy, but compared to his Taylor Swift jab or his crass "Barbie" joke, it seems like the character actor quip flew a bit under the radar. At the end of the day, character actors who consistently stay booked and busy are doing just fine no matter what Koy says about them.