Alexander Skarsgård Explains How True Blood Influenced The Northman

During an Entertainment Weekly interview, Alexander Skarsgård discussed how he was indebted to his time as the vampire sheriff Eric Northman, whose backstory seemingly has the same narrative bones as his latest film. In "True Blood," time was spent learning the origins of Eric's character, who is revealed to be a Viking from 936 A.D. His transformation to the fanged fiend audiences knew him as on the HBO series after his father, a Viking king, is killed by werewolves. "I was kind of harboring this idea, this dream of one day making an epic Viking movie, but in a truly authentic way that would capture the essence of the old Icelandic sagas and the poetry," Skarsgård explained. "That stark, laconic, harsh world and characters and tone, but it was a distant dream 10 years ago."

Skarsgård's time filming Eric's pre-vamper transformation years gave him a taste beyond the fake blood he was so used to drinking. "The Northman" star recalled how filming Eric's origin story for "True Blood" planted an interest in exploring this period of history in greater depth. He recalled, "I loved it so much. There was something coming out where I was starting to feel like, 'How amazing would it be to tell a Viking story on a bigger canvas, on a more epic scale — not just [with] a two-day flashback but actually have a whole Viking journey?'"

The rest, as they say, is Viking history. After a meeting with Robert Eggers, the longship sails were set. See how the director and the star handled things when "The Northman" busts into theatres on Friday, April 22.