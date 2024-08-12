Robert Downey Jr Had One Big Regret About Leaving Iron Man

Even when you're ready to move on, it can be difficult to leave a job that you've been in for a while. In the case of Robert Downey Jr., who played Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, this was certainly the case. After a long and complicated career in Hollywood, during which time he experienced many ups and downs, Downey transcended into a higher plane of stardom when he took on the role of charismatic arms manufacturer Tony Stark in "Iron Man" back in 2008.

At that time, there was no guarantee that the film would be a success or that the whole Avengers gambit that the then-new Marvel Studios was betting on would actually pay off. After all, Iron Man was hardly a fan-favorite comic book character to begin with, and the superhero genre had been hit or miss at the box office for years. But when it worked, it really worked. And following the massive phenomenon of that first film, Downey stepped back into the armor and played the character dutifully over the course of eight more movies (plus an uncredited cameo in '08's "The Incredible Hulk"). In doing so, he helped to create one of the movie industry's biggest moneymaking franchises of all time and became one of Marvel's most valuable players in the process.

But eventually, even the most fun (and lucrative) role can become creatively stifling. Any actor would begin to wonder about what other opportunities they were missing out on, and Downey, who had become the de facto face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, found himself starting to hunger for something different. As Downey revealed in an interview with The New York Times Magazine, the question quickly became, "How long is too long to spend in a single role?"