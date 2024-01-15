Robert Downey Jr.'s Tragic True Life Story

During Robert Downey Jr.'s childhood growing up in Greenwich Village, his parents were underground film directors, screenwriters, and actors who were immersed in the city's bohemian culture. And little Robert got to experience it all firsthand, including plenty of alcohol and drugs. "I knew that we were not like other families," the actor said in his 2022 documentary about his father, "Sr." For example, Downey Sr. gave his son his first taste of marijuana when he was just six years old.

"There was always a lot of pot and coke around," Jr. told The New Breed in 1988 (via People). "When my dad and I would do drugs together it was like him trying to express his love for me in the only way he knew how." Over the years, though, Downey Sr. has expressed regret over providing his young son with drugs but explained things a little differently. "A lot of us did things and thought it would be hypocritical to not have our kids participate in marijuana and stuff like that," Downey Sr. once said in an interview that resurfaced after his passing in 2021 (via People). "It was an idiot move on our parts, a lot of us, to share that with our children."

Sadly, that exposure led to the drug problems Downey Jr. faced later in life, something the actor discussed in "Sr." "I think we would be remiss to not [acknowledge] its effect on me."