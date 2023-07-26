Oppenheimer: What Happened To Robert Downey Jr.'s Lewis Strauss After The Ending?

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the many surprises of "Oppenheimer," as he steals most of the scenes he's in. His incredible performance as Lewis Strauss gives the film its primary antagonist, but what happened to the former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission after his failed attempt to officially become the secretary of commerce under President Dwight D. Eisenhower?

Unfortunately for Strauss, the very public defeat signaled the end of his government career, with his resignation coming a few days after the hearing. In 1962, he published "Men and Decisions," a memoir recounting his career accomplishments that was a New York Times Best Seller. Strauss continued his philanthropy throughout his retirement, supporting organizations like the American Jewish Committee and the Jewish Theological Seminary of America. He even contributed to Senator Barry Goldwater's 1964 presidential campaign, organizing support for the candidate, who ultimately ended up losing in a landslide to Lyndon B. Johnson.

As "Oppenheimer" depicts, Strauss' Congressional hearing was incredibly damaging to his career. Not only did he go down as one of the few unsuccessful Cabinet nominations, but Congress caught him lying under oath. Strauss quickly retreated to the public sector afterward and died on January 21, 1974, after his three-year battle with lymphoma.