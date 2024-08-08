What Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Stunt Double From Deadpool & Wolverine Looks Like In Real Life
Hugh Jackman has been playing James "Logan" Howlett, aka Wolverine, for nearly 25 years, and few people would disagree that Jackman is as closely connected with the role in the public's mind as Robert Downey Jr. with Iron Man or Sean Connery with James Bond. Yet Jackman has not been alone in bringing Wolverine to life: while the actor does as many of his own stunts as he can — even at the age of 55 — he has a dedicated stuntperson to handle the really rough stuff.
Enter Daniel Stevens. The main portion of the Australian performer's career as a stuntperson stretches back to the late 1990s, but his affiliation with Hugh Jackman and Wolverine goes back to 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." Although he and his fellow Aussie don't quite look alike under Logan's facial hair, Stevens recently worked as Jackman's stunt double again on "Deadpool and Wolverine," and posted an affecting tribute to the project on his Instagram page.
"It's tough to describe how much it means to me to have been part of this film," Stevens wrote. "The love that Hugh and Ryan [Reynolds] have for these characters permeated through the entire set ... And finally, getting to wear the comic accurate costume after all these years was as incredible for me as I'm sure it is for all the fans watching the film."
Daniel Stevens has been doubling for Hugh Jackman for years
In his Instagram post, stuntperson Daniel Stevens mentions first doubling for Hugh Jackman 17 years ago on "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," noting that he was brought onto the project by then-stunt coordinators (now successful directors) David Leitch and Chad Stahelski. It was also on that project that he met "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds for the first time. "There's a reason why it keeps getting said that [Jackman and Reynolds] are two of the hardest working and nicest guys in Hollywood," Stevens wrote.
Since then, Stevens has doubled for Jackman in "The Wolverine" (2013), "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014), "Logan" (2017), and now "Deadpool and Wolverine," and if Jackman wants to keep wearing the claws, we suspect that Stevens will be right there alongside him.
As for whether Hugh Jackman will indeed reprise his role as Logan for future Marvel movies — whether it be "Deadpool 4," "Avengers: Secret Wars" (for which he reportedly has one big condition to return), a new "X-Men" movie, or all three — that remains a closely guarded secret for now.
Daniel Stevens has had an impressive stunt career
Meanwhile, when not mixing it up with mutants, mercs with mouths, and monsters at the end of time, Daniel Stevens has handled stunts on other Ryan Reynolds projects like "Free Guy" and "Red Notice," as well as a number of Marvel films like "Avengers: Endgame," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Black Panther," and other MCU favorites. He's also worked "down the street," as they say, on DC's "Birds of Prey" "Suicide Squad," and "The Dark Knight Rises."
Outside of that, Stevens has lent his skills to just about every other major action spectacle or franchise tentpole of the last couple of decades, including "Extraction," "The Gray Man," "Alita: Battle Angel," "Kong: Skull Island," and "Transformers: Age of Extinction." Among his TV stunt credits are "Westworld," "Preacher," "Lethal Weapon," and "Sons of Anarchy," on which he doubled for star Charlie Hunnam. He's also been staying busy lately on the upcoming "Red One," "The Old Guard 2," and an untitled big-budget film from director Paul Thomas Anderson. But we believe Stevens when he says that donning the yellow and blue for the first time was a high point in an already remarkable career.