What Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Stunt Double From Deadpool & Wolverine Looks Like In Real Life

Hugh Jackman has been playing James "Logan" Howlett, aka Wolverine, for nearly 25 years, and few people would disagree that Jackman is as closely connected with the role in the public's mind as Robert Downey Jr. with Iron Man or Sean Connery with James Bond. Yet Jackman has not been alone in bringing Wolverine to life: while the actor does as many of his own stunts as he can — even at the age of 55 — he has a dedicated stuntperson to handle the really rough stuff.

Enter Daniel Stevens. The main portion of the Australian performer's career as a stuntperson stretches back to the late 1990s, but his affiliation with Hugh Jackman and Wolverine goes back to 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." Although he and his fellow Aussie don't quite look alike under Logan's facial hair, Stevens recently worked as Jackman's stunt double again on "Deadpool and Wolverine," and posted an affecting tribute to the project on his Instagram page.

"It's tough to describe how much it means to me to have been part of this film," Stevens wrote. "The love that Hugh and Ryan [Reynolds] have for these characters permeated through the entire set ... And finally, getting to wear the comic accurate costume after all these years was as incredible for me as I'm sure it is for all the fans watching the film."