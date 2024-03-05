Marvel Rumor: Hugh Jackman Has A Big Condition To Return As Wolverine In Secret Wars

Hugh Jackman is making his much-anticipated return to playing the X-Men hero Wolverine for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Deadpool 3." However, according to the latest scoop, the actor is telling Marvel he would only reprise the role in "Avengers: Secret Wars" under one caveat.

Details surrounding "Secret Wars," including its release date, are largely being kept under wraps. "Loki" creator Michael Waldron is currently set to write the movie, while the heroes and villains appearing haven't yet been revealed. But considering the large cast of heroes in both comic book iterations of the Multiversal "Secret Wars" events, it's likely Marvel characters past and present, even from outside the MCU, will appear in the superhero blockbuster.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Jackman has told Marvel brass he will come back as Wolverine for "Avengers: Secret Wars" under the condition he encounters two fan-favorite actors: "Hugh Jackman told Marvel he will return for Secret Wars but only if he'll get to interact with Tobey [Maguire] and [Robert Downey Jr.]," the scooper posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. But while Jackman's return alongside Downey's Iron Man and Maguire's Spider-Man is an exciting proposition, the report has yet to be officially confirmed.