X-Men Origins: Wolverine: Where To Watch Hugh Jackman's Marvel Misfire

While you'd be hard-pressed to find a movie fan who doesn't adore Hugh Jackman's iconic take on Wolverine, the character's first solo outing holds a very different reputation. But for those who want to check out "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," whether as a guilty pleasure or an underrated gem, there are plenty of options available to give it a watch.

Currently, you can find "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" streaming on Starz with a regular subscription. Additionally, the film is available for premium subscribers of Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Sling TV, Roku, and Philo. It is also able to be rented off of YouTube, Google Play, and Vudu starting at $3.99 or purchased on Apple TV for $14.99.

Released in 2009, "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" is not only the Marvel Comic character's first standalone installment following his appearance in the first three "X-Men" films but also acts as a prequel exploring James Howlett's backstory, including his time working with Team X. Despite bringing in a solid box office gross of over $373 million, not even Wolverine could tear up his enemies the way critics lambasted "Origins." On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a 38% Tomatometer score from critics and 58% from audiences. Even if most agreed that Jackman was once again fantastic in the role, the movie surrounding him was too full of cliches and weak pacing to keep up.

