X-Men Origins: Wolverine: Where To Watch Hugh Jackman's Marvel Misfire
While you'd be hard-pressed to find a movie fan who doesn't adore Hugh Jackman's iconic take on Wolverine, the character's first solo outing holds a very different reputation. But for those who want to check out "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," whether as a guilty pleasure or an underrated gem, there are plenty of options available to give it a watch.
Currently, you can find "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" streaming on Starz with a regular subscription. Additionally, the film is available for premium subscribers of Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Sling TV, Roku, and Philo. It is also able to be rented off of YouTube, Google Play, and Vudu starting at $3.99 or purchased on Apple TV for $14.99.
Released in 2009, "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" is not only the Marvel Comic character's first standalone installment following his appearance in the first three "X-Men" films but also acts as a prequel exploring James Howlett's backstory, including his time working with Team X. Despite bringing in a solid box office gross of over $373 million, not even Wolverine could tear up his enemies the way critics lambasted "Origins." On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a 38% Tomatometer score from critics and 58% from audiences. Even if most agreed that Jackman was once again fantastic in the role, the movie surrounding him was too full of cliches and weak pacing to keep up.
"X-Men Origins: Wolverine" may not have left the best taste in fans' mouths, but it doesn't compare to how the cast views the film.
Jackman struggled to move forward with the character after Origins
It should be no surprise that a movie as messy as "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" experienced a troubled production. From conflicts arising between director Gavin Hood and 20th Century Fox to constant script rewrites, the final product has become a prime example of the consequences of inflated studio interference. The film's making and the responses were such a sour experience that Hugh Jackman even found it tough to reignite his spark to play the character.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of 2017's "Logan," the Oscar nominee shared that he couldn't think of a fresh place to take Wolverine following "Origins." "I couldn't see what the next thing was," Jackman states. "I don't know what else to do. I don't know where to go." The film's reception didn't help, with the actor continuing, "I knew people liked the character. Not all the fans like that first Wolverine ... They're very vocal with me. Good or bad, they tell me."
Thankfully, a chat with "mother!" and "The Whale" director Darren Aronofsky changed Jackman's perception. According to Jackman, Aronofsky, who was initially considered to helm 2013's "The Wolverine," told him, "'I get that he heals, but if you're a human, your scars are with you for your entire life. The scab might go within a month or two weeks, but that's there for life.'" The concept gave Jackman the boost he needed, incorporating this mindset into "The Wolverine" and "Logan."