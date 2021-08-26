The Old Guard 2 Just Got An Incredible New Director

Adapted from the popular comic book by Greg Rucka, Netflix's "The Old Guard" was one of the most gratifying surprises to come out of the ongoing comic book movie golden age, and that was largely due to its director. Rather than go the safer route of hiring an action movie journeyman, production house Skydance tapped Gina Prince-Bythewood, a darling of the indie drama world whose previous credits included the supremely sensitive Black-centric romantic films "Love & Basketball" and "Beyond the Lights" — but no big-budget blockbusters.

Prince-Bythewood and her second unit and stunt department teams turned out to have a deft, steely touch when it came to the film's scenes of brutal violence and sweaty hand-to-hand combat. As a movie about near-immortal beings and their incredible ability to recover from all physical harm, "The Old Guard" delivered and then some. But what really gave the movie a leg up on other action films was the director's fluency in handling its considerable dramatic weight. As noted in NPR's review of the film, Gina Prince-Bythewood's sense of tone made sure every beat of the story hit hard.

Therefore, fans of "The Old Guard" — movie or comic — will be delighted to know that, with Prince-Bythewood stepping away from the director's chair to focus on a litany of new projects, Skydance and Netflix have opted for a similar approach in the selection of the sequel's helmer.