Deadpool & Wolverine Filming Made Henry Cavill Sick To His Stomach

His appearance may have been brief, but it was more than enough time to put a clawesome spin on his iconic arm reload and send audiences into a frenzy. Former Man of Steel Henry Cavill was given a coat of adamantium for one time only after appearing as a variant of Logan in "Deadpool & Wolverine," aptly dubbed "the Cavillrine." Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) drops in on the slightly burlier (sorry, Mr. Jackman) version of the legendary X-Man during his hunt for a replacement, finding this one working on his motorcycle and chewing on a cigar. But while it might've been a brief smoking session on-screen, director Shawn Levy revealed that Cavill was perhaps a little too dedicated to his craft after suffering severe stomach issues from chewing on the stogie all day.

Speaking to The New York Times (via Independent), Levy praised his surprise guest, recalling that "[He] not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day." Unfortunately, the heavy smoking led to some issues. "I remember hearing the next day that Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for eight hours straight, but never once did he waver," the director added. One half of the titular team also gave Cavill props for taking on the part with such dedication, and even admitted that if Hugh Jackman ever had to be replaced, he knew just the (super) man for the job.