Deadpool & Wolverine Filming Made Henry Cavill Sick To His Stomach
His appearance may have been brief, but it was more than enough time to put a clawesome spin on his iconic arm reload and send audiences into a frenzy. Former Man of Steel Henry Cavill was given a coat of adamantium for one time only after appearing as a variant of Logan in "Deadpool & Wolverine," aptly dubbed "the Cavillrine." Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) drops in on the slightly burlier (sorry, Mr. Jackman) version of the legendary X-Man during his hunt for a replacement, finding this one working on his motorcycle and chewing on a cigar. But while it might've been a brief smoking session on-screen, director Shawn Levy revealed that Cavill was perhaps a little too dedicated to his craft after suffering severe stomach issues from chewing on the stogie all day.
Speaking to The New York Times (via Independent), Levy praised his surprise guest, recalling that "[He] not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day." Unfortunately, the heavy smoking led to some issues. "I remember hearing the next day that Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for eight hours straight, but never once did he waver," the director added. One half of the titular team also gave Cavill props for taking on the part with such dedication, and even admitted that if Hugh Jackman ever had to be replaced, he knew just the (super) man for the job.
Ryan Reynolds believes Henry Cavill is the only alternative Wolverine
Stomachaches might be part of the gig when enlisting into the Weapon X program as Wolverine, but according to Ryan Reynolds, Henry Cavill would be more than a good fit for the role if and whenever Hugh Jackman decides to step down. Speaking to Collider, Reynolds explained his choice. "It was born of, if I had to cast someone as Wolverine and the guy who has made it canon in every way, shape, and form on-screen and off [Jackman] wasn't available for some reason ... Henry Cavill."
Levy added that the idea came from Reynolds shortly after what he described as the "Superman DC shuffling of the deck," and the deal with Cavill didn't take much convincing. "Literally, it was the idea, the name, a text, and an answer all in 15 minutes." But while Cavill was eager to don the vest and shave the mustache (as he revealed on Instagram), Reynolds was just happy to talk with him about it. "Just the conversation with Henry was fun. It's one of the few cameos that's a real cameo. The other ones are surprises or people who have a reason to be there. He was a great sport. We love Henry and I'll do anything for him to pay that forward." Could that mean a return of the Cavillrine? Well, it's a big Multiverse out there, after all.
There's room for the Cavillrine in the future of the MCU
Deadpool might have only had a brief encounter with Henry Cavill's take on the Wolverine, but that doesn't mean the variant couldn't come back. With the X-Men's arrival almost imminent and potential trips in and out of realities with the likes of "Avengers: Secret Wars," there's no reason for versions, like the one that looks like an angry Clark Kent, to not make a return — particularly given that there are stories in Marvel Comics that would allow it. One such tale that's still ongoing as of this writing goes by the name of "Weapon X-Men," which features Logans from across the Multiverse uniting against a common threat and will see claws of all varieties slice up the competition.
Besides Old Man Logan being on the roster, the team effort also includes scary Wolverines, like the one from "Age of Apocalypse," and a new one by the name of Jane Howlett. If they were to ever adapt this tale of metal and murderous rampages, throwing the Cavillrine into the mix wouldn't be that wild of an idea and would be a draw for audiences. For now, we can only relish in the possibility that there's a reality out there where a Wolverine resembling our old Superman is slicing and dicing his way through any poor bub that crosses him.