What Really Convinced Henry Cavill To Make His Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo

Henry Cavill's casting in "Deadpool & Wolverine" may have been an outrageous cameo rumor at first. But as it turned out, the former "Superman" actor made a short yet impactful appearance as a Wolverine variant approached by Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) during his quest to replace his universe's version of the superhero and save their timeline from imminent destruction. Impressed by his physique, Deadpool walks up to the "Cavillrine" while the latter is working on his big bike, and he wastes no time, showering praise upon the variant and saying it "just feels right." However, the Merc with a Mouth is quickly and unceremoniously shown the door by the surly, cigar-chomping Cavillrine, and left to continue his search across the multiverse.

How did an actor associated with a rival cinematic universe sign on as one of the Marvel multiverse's many versions of the character popularized on the big screen by Hugh Jackman? In an interview with Variety, "Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy opened up on the reason why Cavill easily agreed to the role. "If we're going to talk about him, we must call him by his actual credited name, the [Cavillrine], which Ryan coined," Levy said. "I knew it was undeniable as soon as Ryan came up with that term. He said "yes" right away because he knew it would be subversive and playful. It was also with a lot of affection for him and his body of work, and playing with his legacy as a DC hero now that he's appearing as a variant of a Marvel hero."