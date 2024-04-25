Exclusive Marvel Preview Reveals Why The New Wolverine's Past Is Worse Than Logan's

Contains spoilers for "Weapon X-Men" #3 (by Christos Gage, Yildiray Cinar, Nolan Woodard, and VC's Clayton Cowles)

Marvel Comics delves deeper into the origin of the newest Wolverine, as Jane Howlett's tragic past is revealed in a new preview of "Weapon X-Men" #3 — and it's even sadder than Logan's.

In the current miniseries, five Wolverines from across the Multiverse have teamed up to take on the villainous Onslaught, who is trying to take down a Phoenix Force from an alternate Earth. The clawed crew of interdimensional mutants includes "Old Man Logan" from Earth-807128, the mighty Wolverine from the "Age of Apocalypse" timeline of Earth-295, an undead version of Wolverine from the "Marvel Zombies" universe of Earth-9997, and the overweight (yet surprisingly heroic) version of Logan from the world of "Earth X." While those heroes have all previously appeared in comics, the story also features Jane Howlett, a new female variant of Wolverine who made her debut in the recent "Woman of Marvel" one-shot in the story "The Future is Here," by Celeste Bronfman, Leila Luiz, Ceci De La Cruz, and Ariana Maher.

While readers have gotten a small taste of Jane's powers and seen her interact with other versions of Logan to stop Onslaught, Looper's exclusive preview of "Weapon X-Men" #3 showcases her origin story, revealing the deadly circumstances that put her on the path to becoming the Wolverine of her reality.