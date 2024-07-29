Deadpool 3 Debuted Marvel's Scariest Wolverine - But Only Real Fans Caught It

What a trip "Deadpool & Wolverine" was. Finally, the Merc with a Mouth, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), and his less chatty pal Logan (Hugh Jackman) have torn the MCU a new one, and in doing so, they've also blown everyone away, with the box office results making it the biggest R-rated movie opening in history. Of course, this team-up was a team effort, and besides the titular pair in red and yellow costumes meeting the task, it was the collection of cameos, many of which were played by Jackman himself, that helped things along.

During Deadpool's Wolverine-wrangling montage that shows him encountering a variety of Logan variants, in what looks like an alley of a post-apocalyptic world we meet one who is an overly hairy, one-armed version of the mutant. In this timeline, Earth has gone to heck and Logan is one of the few survivors in what's known in Marvel history as the Age of Apocalypse, a reality where Logan becomes the most feared person on the planet.

Beginning in 1995, this Marvel story event saw Apocalypse take over the Earth in the wake of Charles Xavier's death, an event that created an alternate timeline. In this alternate reality, Logan loses one of his hands and replaces it with a metal guard that allows his claws to remain usable, making him an even meaner hero. What's interesting to note in the film, though, is where in his story we meet this Logan and how close he is to becoming the world's greatest threat.