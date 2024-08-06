M. Night Shyamalan's Trap: There's No Twist In These Box Office Numbers

There aren't many directors who are as well known or as divisive as M. Night Shyamalan. The director has been hard at work for over three decades bringing us everything from epic sci-fi movies to grounded psychological thrillers. While even his biggest fans can't pretend that all of his movies have been spectacular, his harshest critics also have to admit that there have been a number of definite winners.

"Trap" is Shyamalan's attempt at a cat-and-mouse story centered around a serial killer. The big Shyamalan twist in "Trap" is actually that we all know the twist from the beginning. Cooper (Josh Hartnett) is taking his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a pop concert, but the concert is secretly a police sting: Cooper is the person they're looking for, a horrifying serial killer known as The Butcher. The cops are closing in on Cooper, and he needs to use his wits to escape the arena without being captured or revealing his true identity to his daughter.

As far as Shyamalan openings go, "Trap" actually performed about as well as industry analysts expected. The movie earned just over $15 million domestically, and its global box office take was roughly $20 million. It remains to be seen whether the movie can break even based on its budget, or if Shyamalan has a real flop on his hands. "Trap" is an unsurprising opening from one of cinema's most surprising directors, and that's a mystery in and of itself that we're here to explain.