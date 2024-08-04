The Twist In M. Night Shyamalan's Trap, Explained

When you watch "Trap," it seems like M. Night Shyamalan gets the twist out of his system early on in the film. We learn that Cooper is the Butcher almost immediately, where perhaps a different Shyamalan film would have saved that revelation for much later on in the proceedings. It seems like all of the cards are on the table and what we're about to see is a more straightforward thriller, where the main source of drama is in watching Cooper work to outsmart the police and evade detection. And by the time the concert has come to an end, it seems like he's in the clear, having threatened Lady Raven into helping him escape in her limo in exchange for the life of the current victim he has tied up in a basement somewhere.

But things go a little wonky when Lady Raven invites herself over to Cooper and Riley's suburban home, framing it as a treat for a lucky fan. There, he has less control over the situation — with his wife and children present, the thin veil between his two very distinct identities as doting father and serial killer threatens to dissolve entirely. Lady Raven manages to get a hold of his phone and barricade herself in the bathroom, communicating with both the victim to get information on his location and crowdsourcing detective work live on social media with her legions of devoted fans. Raven saves the day, and with the police on the way, he's been outed as the Butcher once and for all. But is there more to the story?