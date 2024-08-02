The Ending Of M. Night Shyamalan's Trap Explained

Contains spoilers for "Trap"

Depending on who you ask, M. Night Shyamalan is either one of the best or messiest filmmakers we have working today. There was certainly a period of time where it seemed as though his days of making hit films like "The Sixth Sense" and "Unbreakable" were long behind him: The less said about the live-action "The Last Airbender," the better. However, starting with 2015's "The Visit," he's had both a hot streak and a largely solid return to form. "Trap" is his latest work, and as tends to be the case with many of Shyamalan's movies, there's a bit to unpack with its ending.

Some may have been surprised that the trailer already seemingly gave the big twist away, a hallmark of most of Shyamalan's films. The trailers showed how the movie would focus on something that happens in most of Shyamalan's movies: a family dynamic in which loving father Cooper (Josh Hartnett) takes his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a concert by pop icon Lady Raven (Saleka Shyamalan), a star on the level of someone like Taylor Swift or Billie Eilish. But there are more horrifying things happening than not getting enough friendship bracelets, as it's revealed that the concert is set up as a trap to catch a prolific serial killer known as The Butcher — who just so happens to be Cooper himself.

So how does "Trap" end? Does Cooper make a daring escape, or is he brought to justice? Here's everything you should know regarding the ending of "Trap."