George R.R. Martin's House Of The Dragon Criticisms Should Have Been A Red Flag

A fair amount of fans felt totally disappointed by the Season 2 finale of "House of the Dragon," and apparently, they're not alone. George R.R. Martin, who penned "A Song of Ice and Fire" (the fantasy series that serve as the source material for "Game of Thrones") and the Targaryen family history "Fire and Blood," has some misgivings about the HBO adaptation.

On his blog "Not a Blog," Martin wrote about some of his quibbles with the series ... though it should be noted that he wrote the post on July 11, shortly after the season's fourth episode "The Red Dragon and the Gold" aired. First, he praised the show, saying, "A lot of you have been wanting for action, I know; this episode delivered it in spades with the Battle of Rook's Rest, when dragon met dragon in the skies." From that point on, though, Martin went on an enormous tangent about dragons, from the "Lord of the Rings" beast Smaug to cute little Toothless from "How to Train Your Dragon." Martin makes one thing clear, though: dragons have two back legs with their wings serving as their front legs, and both "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" get this wrong with their house sigils, apparently.

"Dragons DO exist in the world of Westeros, however (wyverns too, down in Sothoryos), so my own heralds did not have that excuse," Martin writes. "Ergo, in my books, the Targaryen sigil has two legs, as it should. Why would any Westerosi ever put four legs on a dragon, when they could look at the real thing and could their limbs?"