House Of The Dragon Fans Are Not Holding Back About The Season 2 Finale

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 8 — "The Queen Who Ever Was"

Fans of "House of the Dragon" eagerly tuned in on Sunday, August 4 for the Season 2 finale, "The Queen Who Ever Was," and apparently, a lot of them were completely let down by the episode.

This is, to be frank, understandable. The Season 2 finale of the massively popular, critically acclaimed spin-off and prequel of "Game of Thrones" was pretty uneventful. After Season 1 ended with a shocking sequence — the death of Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) at the hands of his own uncle Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) — it sure felt like war was inevitable in Season 2. Unfortunately, aside from the Battle at Rook's Rest, which claims the life of Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) and grievously injuries King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), there's not a whole lot of action, as fans pointed out on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Some, like @AmeriKraut, simply expressed shock and indignation over the lackluster episode: "surely there is more episode in the back?" @itslevie agreed and expanded upon that, writing, "['House of the Dragon'] really wasted a whole season with filler episodes." As for @GioMuyFrio_, they were quite blunt, declaring, "I may have just witnessed the absolute WORST season finale for a tv show."