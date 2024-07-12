Game Of Thrones & House Of The Dragon Have A Targaryen Mistake You Never Noticed

Adaptations can be a tricky business. The question of what to change and what to keep when bringing a story to a different medium is never easy, but amendments are often necessary for the sake of narrative flow or visual flair. At times, however, TV adaptations make tiny changes for seemingly no reason at all, which happened with the sigil of House Targaryen in "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon."

"A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R. R. Martin recently took to his blog to praise the latest episode of "House of the Dragon," "The Red Dragon and the Gold," which features the biggest dragon battle we've seen on the show yet. While Martin was extremely complimentary of the episode, he took the opportunity to complain about one specific Targaryen detail that the series has gotten wrong.

"'Game of Thrones' gave us the correct two-legged sigils for the first four seasons and most of the fifth," the author wrote about the heraldry of House Targaryen. "But when Dany's fleet hove into view, all the sails showed four-legged dragons. Someone got sloppy, I guess." Martin explained that his dragons only ever have two legs, as their wings function as their front legs. "A couple years on, 'House of the Dragon' decided the heraldry should be consistent with 'Game of Thrones' ... but they went with the bad sigil rather than the good one. That sound you heard was me screaming, 'no, no, no.'"