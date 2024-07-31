Doctor Doomsday: The Marvel & DC Character We'll Never See In An Avengers Movie

If you thought the prospect of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom was bonkers, there are alternative routes Marvel Studios could've gone that would've been even more mind-melting. In a franchise where variants and anchor beings are a thing of the norm, there was a time when Doctor Doom was twice as threatening after merging with a character not from the universe of thunder gods and mutants, but dark knights and supermen. Once upon a time, in a limited run of comics, there was the Amalgam universe, which brought DC and Marvel together after the two properties ran an event that pitted the two worlds against each other. The fallout led to pivotal characters combining to create new ones. Wolverine and Batman became Dark Claw, Superboy and Spider-Man became Spider-Boy, and Doctor Doom combined with one of Superman's most feared adversaries to become Doctor Doomsday.

Merging the backstories of both terrifying bad guys, Amalgam Comics saw Victor von Doom use a scientific experiment to fuse himself with an alien monster he discovered. Pegged by heroes in this limited series as "evil incarnate," Doc Doomsday has all of Victor's brains and the relentless barbaric force of the creature known as Doomsday. His power set also makes him a force to be reckoned with against anything in the universe, but there's one thing that could stop him from being brought to the big screen — ownership rights.