Movies That Took Over 20 Years For A Sequel, Ranked By Box Office

Hollywood runs on a pretty simple formula: "Movie makes money" means "movie gets sequel." It's simple in theory, not so much in execution, which is why some franchises end up with gaps of time so large that a child could have been born, start driving, graduate from high school, and begin their junior year of college between films. Why the wait?

Sometimes it's about actors' or directors' egos. Other times, it's trying to get the story just right (yeah, sure it is). But most of the time, it's because the original star has hit a downward slide and needs the check, and/or the studio stopped making bank on their other properties. New franchise no longer earning a profit? Go back to the vault and try to capitalize on the sweet nectar of nostalgia!

Is it worth it? Sometimes. The most memorable legacy sequels can be pretty good (and make money too), while the worst ... well, let's just say there are plenty of examples in which the series should have stayed dead. These movie franchises took more than 20 years for a sequel to appear — and how much money they made at the box office gives us a hint of whether audiences thought they were worth the wait or not.