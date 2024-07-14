Blockbuster Movie Stars Who Used To Be Box Office Poison

"Box office poison" entered the cinematic lexicon on May 4, 1938 when Manhattan's Independent Theatre Owners Association, Inc. penned an advertisement in "The Hollywood Reporter" begging producers to quit casting actors they claimed were "poison at the box office." Emblazoned across the ad was the headline "WAKE UP," followed by a jeremiad against A-listers such as Mae West, Joan Crawford, Fred Astaire, and Katherine Hepburn.

Yes, these stars are considered Hollywood icons now, but at the time they were either at the end of their runs (West) or on a box office dry spell (Hepburn). The ad wasn't meant to be mean-spirited, as the theater owners truly felt their businesses were suffering and wanted to revive the film industry. (Some things never change.)

There's a lot of nuance when it comes to what makes someone "box office poison." For some actors, it's a permanent state – their movies never make money. For others, it's a temporary condition. Thanks to a string of hits or a career-defining part (or both), they go from unbankable bust to blockbuster star — and sometimes back again. Fame is fleeting and fans are fickle, but there's no denying that for a time these movie stars were persona non grata before becoming guaranteed butts-in-seats box office draws. Maybe one day they'll even become Hollywood legends like Crawford and Hepburn, but whatever their fate, they defied the naysayers and escaped the "box office poison" label to become bona fide stars again.