Robert Downey Jr.'s First Oscar Win Is A Bigger Deal Than You Think For One Reason

The 96th Academy Awards finally gave Robert Downey Jr. his dues. Tonight was a special night for the "Oppenheimer" actor, even if host Jimmy Kimmel made a cringe joke about Downey during his opening monologue. After previously being nominated for "Chaplin" and "Tropic Thunder," Downey finally took home his first Oscar tonight for his supporting role as Lewis Strauss in "Oppenheimer." In the lead-up to Oscars night, Downey Jr. was considered a front-runner for the award, with many dubbing "Oppenheimer" as a career-best performance for the "Iron Man" star. Now, the actor can finally bask in the golden statue's glory, and rest easy knowing that he made history.

Historically speaking, it turns out that he is the first "Saturday Night Live" alumni to take home an Oscar. That's a fact many Downey fans don't know, as he's mostly beloved for his stint as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But back in 1985, he joined the iconic, ever-enduring variety sketch series as a main player. Unfortunately, the 11th season was a critical misfire and suffered from mediocre ratings — and is one of the worst seasons of "SNL" according to Looper's own rankings.

When it came time for the 12th season, Downey Jr. was replaced, ushering in a new era for the series. Downey Jr. is one of many "SNL" cast members who lasted for just one season.